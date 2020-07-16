Benefits of a small tax hike would exceed pain

By Joly Lin 林喬立





A Finnish friend of mine visited Taiwan more than a year ago, and I drove him around. While on the car, he asked me an intriguing question: Why are Taiwanese so keen to buy insurance?

He said that as soon as he had gotten through customs at the airport, he saw many insurance company booths, and he saw more life insurance advertisements in Taipei than anywhere else.

I do not recall seeing many life insurance advertisement during my trip to Finland, a country known for its strong welfare state.

In Finland, the state takes care of its people, in everything from birth to education, unemployment to disability and even death. It is the government that acts as the largest insurance company.

Indeed, the Finnish pay about half of their income to the government, with the tax rate ranging from 32 percent to as high as 60 percent. In addition, the consumption tax rate in Finland stands at an average of 21 percent.

In Taiwan, political parties do not dare to propose to raise taxes, as it would be politically unpopular, and instead promise new welfare policies.

Today, Taiwanese enjoy low tax rates of a non-welfare state and high protections of a welfare state, but the imbalance between public income and expenditure has led to a structural financial problem. This is why we always hear about how the National Health Insurance (NHI) system and Labor Insurance Programs are facing imminent bankruptcy.

As Taiwan’s financial and welfare policies contradict each other, the government has created unreasonable fee collection methods. For example, the requirement for a “supplementary premium” on the NHI system does not comply with the spirit of an insurance, and such fees can be seen as an additional tax.

I have visited dozens of countries on business trips. From my experience, none of the countries had a consumption tax rate lower than 6 percent, and most of them had a rate higher than 9 percent, while the figure in Taiwan is only 5 percent.

Japan, for example, is set to raise its consumption tax rate from 8 to 10 percent in September. This might be a result of the financial pressure of healthcare and long-term care expenditures due to Japan’s aging society.

In the case of Taiwan’s consumption tax, known as the 5 percent “value-added business tax,” the total tax revenue in fiscal 2018 was NT$420 billion (US$14.2 billion at the current exchange rate).

If the tax rate is increased by 1 percentage point to 6 percent, the annual tax revenue would increase by 20 percent, or NT$84 billion, and the amount would be large enough to balance both the annual NHI deficit of NT$40 billion and labor insurance deficit of NT$25 billion — with NT$19 billion left over.

If a 1 percent tax hike were spent on long-term care and social welfare, such as the NHI and Labor Insurance Programs, perhaps the nation could reduce public opposition to it, since the money would be spent for the benefit the public, and the tax hike would not have too much of an impact on taxpayers.

We should ask ourselves: As Taiwanese enjoy world-class health insurance services, is the high “cost-performance” ratio of such services a result of the long-term devotion of the nation’s medical and social workers who often receive a low pay?

With a 1 percent tax hike, the government could increase caregivers’ wages and encourage more people to enter the professional caregiving industry, so as to prepare itself for the challenges of an aging society.

Joly Lin is vice chairman of Mennonite Christian Hospital.

Translated by Eddy Chang