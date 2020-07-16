EDITORIAL: KMT descends into rabble politics

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators on Tuesday once again boycotted the Legislative Yuan’s review of Control Yuan nominees. The proceedings descended into chaos and scuffles between grown men and women elected to represent the nation, and devise its laws.

KMT lawmakers overturned podiums in the legislative chamber and occupied the speaker’s rostrum. Placards objecting to the nomination of former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) were scattered on the floor like toys thrown out of a baby stroller. The KMT troops, clenched fists raised, chanted slogans about saving Taiwan’s democracy.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) later accused KMT Legislator Chen Hsuen-sheng (陳雪生) of pressing his belly against her, which she perceived as sexual harassment.

Chen refuted the accusation, saying that it was impossible to get her pregnant with his belly.

KMT Legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) scoffed at the accusations on Facebook later that day, saying Fan should not play the “woman card,” and that “if she could not stand the heat, she should stay out of the kitchen.”

Another useful piece of advice from Chen Yu-jen to Fan was that she should visit Kinmen, which Chen Yu-jen represents, where there were people who could teach her how to prepare for battle.

Later in the morning, scuffles broke out between KMT and DPP legislators. There were accusations that assistants of KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) had gotten involved. KMT Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰) suffered a cut on his wrist.

However, the KMT scored a victory as Chen Chu left the building before even attempting to appear for the question-and-answer session. Chen Yu-jen warned Fan not to attend tomorrow’s rescheduled session, because she could expect more of the same.

Meanwhile, Lin said that the physical contact was inevitable and should not distract from the issues.

That was the point: Protesters outside the building, the storming of the chamber, the occupation of the rostrum, the overturning of the furniture, the scattering of the placards, the chanting of slogans and the physical scuffles were meant to distract from the issues.

The issues were never discussed, as Chen Chu was kept from taking the podium.

This is the KMT in the process of reform under KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣). Is he not aware of the irony of the chaos the KMT brought to the nomination hearing as well as an earlier session on June 29? The KMT’s insistence on the Control Yuan’s abolition runs counter to its commitment to safeguarding the principles of the Republic of China and its five branch system of government.

There is irony, too, in the KMT’s claims that it is protecting democracy by resorting to mob tactics. It is clearly planning more of the same for tomorrow.

Alleged sexual harassment, willful damage to property, deliberate obstruction of the democratic process and rabble politics all played out in the nation’s legislature. The KMT under Chiang, a party untethered from reason and its founding purpose, carefully planned and instigated the outrage.

Nobody has been seriously injured — so far. That is pure luck. Perhaps the lawmakers will continue the tried and tested approach of waiting for a tragedy to happen before anything is done to instigate change.

It is time for rules of engagement to be introduced and followed in the Legislative Yuan. If lawmakers cannot conduct themselves in an appropriate manner, they should be compelled to do so. Party chairpersons must lead the way.

Meanwhile, talented KMT legislators from the younger generation desperate to see meaningful reform in the party might want to find a party with more integrity.