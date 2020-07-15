[ LETTER ]

Judicial objectivity

The Legislative Yuan has called an extraordinary session to pass a draft law proposed by the Judicial Yuan on citizen participation in criminal trials, without further delay. While the extra session is going on, civic groups have been braving the summer heat to stand outside the Legislative Yuan and call for adoption of a jury system, or at least for the parallel adoption of two kinds of participatory system — a jury system and a lay judge system.

The Judicial Yuan is proposing a lay judge system, while civic groups are calling for a jury system. What these alternatives have in common is that they both aim to put an end to dubious judgements made by out-of-touch “dinosaur judges.”

However, this begs the question of whether dinosaurs are only found in the judiciary. Do they not also exist in other institutions, and indeed among ordinary people? If so, can supplementing panels of judges with lay judges or juries achieve the desired aim of countering dinosaur judges? Can dinosaurs from among the general public be excluded from serving as lay judges or jurors? If so, why can dinosaur judges not be excluded as well? Furthermore, if dinosaur judges can indeed be eliminated from the judiciary, is it really necessary to institute an additional lay judge or jury system? These are key questions in the realm of judicial reform.

When judicial incidents occur that give rise to concern among the public, there is often a lack of objective, rational and penetrating news reports and media commentaries. Instead, we see pundits stirring up emotionally based waves of resentment, all in the name of free speech. When that happens, it is sure to generate populism that drowns out rationality and causes people to lose their sense of right and wrong.

Others then usually chime in to further disrupt the judiciary, in the name of “judicial independence,” but their claims often have more to do with personal considerations and grievances, or are meant to curry favor with the public.

With such disruption going on, how can one expect appeal hearings to correct dubious judgements quickly and efficiently, or expect the impeachment system to play its role of eliminating dubious judges?

Lee Chi-sheng

New Taipei City