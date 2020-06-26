New constitution must drop ‘China’

Taiwan’s sovereignty has become an issue of global importance courtesy of Beijing for its impatience toward Hong Kong’s autonomy and its dubious role in the birth and spread of COVID-19. The novel coronavirus has engulfed the world and experts have deemed it the costliest pandemic in the past 100 years, in terms of loss of human life and economic damage. Its toll on Taiwan has been relatively minor so far, with seven deaths and a slightly muted economy that never entered a recession like in many other nations. This is in spite of Taiwan being a WHO outcast for at least four

By Huang Jei-hsuan