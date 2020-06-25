On Monday evening, a violent skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops at their disputed border in the Himalayas ended in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unconfirmed number of casualties on the Chinese side. It is the most serious incident between the two nuclear-armed powers since the 1962 Sino-Indian border war. While many details are still unknown about the incident at more than 4,000m above sea level, early signs indicate that the clash fits a pattern of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive expansionism in the region — which should also concern policymakers in Taiwan. According to reports by Indian broadcaster
Even before taking office, US president-elect Donald Trump signaled to China’s communist government that the old ways of doing business were ending. He shocked Beijing and the US foreign policy establishment when he accepted a congratulatory call from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and made a dismissive comment about the once-sacrosanct “one China” policy. Since then, the Trump administration has taken unprecedented actions to deepen the US’ security and diplomatic relationship with Taiwan. On a separate but parallel course, the US Congress passed a succession of broadly bipartisan bills further strengthening the US’ moral and diplomatic support for democratic Taiwan in
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, a brutal war that left more than 75 million dead around the globe. Hostilities ended when the Germans surrendered in May 1945 and the Japanese surrendered in August of the same year. Unfortunately, 75 years later, that war has left a lot of unfinished business, particularly regarding Taiwan. On the European front, the Potsdam Conference (from July 17 to Aug. 2, 1945) marked the official conclusion of the conflict, as the three major powers involved, Britain, the Soviet Union and the US, decided how to administer Germany. All this was
Taiwan’s sovereignty has become an issue of global importance courtesy of Beijing for its impatience toward Hong Kong’s autonomy and its dubious role in the birth and spread of COVID-19. The novel coronavirus has engulfed the world and experts have deemed it the costliest pandemic in the past 100 years, in terms of loss of human life and economic damage. Its toll on Taiwan has been relatively minor so far, with seven deaths and a slightly muted economy that never entered a recession like in many other nations. This is in spite of Taiwan being a WHO outcast for at least four