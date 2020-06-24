Traffic reform needed
A legislator has proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) that would make it more difficult to impose penalties on the drivers of vehicles reported by members of the public for traffic violations.
If giving the police more power to enforce the law when it comes to traffic violations is problematic, then some attempt must be made to reduce the incidence of these violations.
This could be achieved by increasing fines, licensing private companies to produce violation report forms, or introducing road taxes or taxes for parking or owning vehicles. Of course, these would need to be complemented with the provision of alternative forms of transportation.
The government could also change the design and layout of the streets.
It is important that these reforms should be proposed and supported by elected representatives.
The proposed amendments for reporting traffic violations actually protect the individual committing the traffic violation, which goes to show that reforms are necessary, because Taiwan unfortunately remains a place in which the car is seen as king on the roads, and vehicles are always given precedence over pedestrians.
The traffic safety mantra that “the crossing is like the tiger’s jaw, people crossing best beware” warns the pedestrian to be wary of vehicles on the road, but should it not be the other way around?
In the past few years, the Ministry of the Interior’s Construction and Planning Administration has begun promoting the “people-friendly traffic” concept, publishing handbooks on pedestrian-oriented urban traffic rules and making information available online about this idea.
It is good to see that the government is willing to tackle the problem of road design and layout, and do something to improve the decidedly unfriendly environment for pedestrians.
However, if the proposals supported by politicians are going to bear any fruit, we first need to overturn the public perception that the car is king on Taiwan’s roads.
The government has to take responsibility for this, move beyond just changing the outside spaces and take a leaf from Japan’s book in how to battle ingrained ideas about driving.
This would require the involvement of the police, the education system and the media — perhaps even roping in the military to help the cause — as well as extensive cooperation from the community, non-governmental organizations and professionals in private companies, to lead a sea change in Taiwan’s ideas on how the roads should be used.
Chiu Ping-yu
Taipei
