KMT cannot afford by-election loss

By Thomas Ho 何振盛





The vote to recall former Kao-hsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on June 6 proved that a prediction made on the eve of the presidential election was true: The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would suffer a triple defeat by nominating the wrong presidential candidate.

Having lost the presidential, legislative and recall elections, the KMT might still not have hit rock bottom: The Aug. 15 Kaohsiung mayoral by-election is a test of whether the party will remain in free fall or rise from the ashes.

Unfortunately for the KMT, the situation suggests that it has been unable to take the initiative and prepare ahead of the election.

After the KMT’s defeat in the presidential and legislative elections, it should have expected the Democratic Progressive Party to follow up on its victory. It should also have known that after the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) was amended, there was a high probability that a recall would pass: Only one-quarter of all eligible voters in the original electoral district was needed to support the recall and for them to outnumber those opposed to it.

However, the KMT leadership accepted Han’s strategy of keeping a low profile. This shows the KMT’s passive attitude when facing a problem and its failure to analyze the situation and strategize.

Given that it would be difficult for the KMT to allay public anger following its loss in the presidential election and criticism of Han as a “runaway mayor,” the KMT should have come up with the best candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election ahead of time.

Even if it suffers yet another blow in the by-election, the only way to attract public support is to rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

Late Kaohsiung City Council speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), a strong supporter of Han, committed suicide after the recall. Now the by-election is set to take place and it is too late for the KMT’s political stars to move household registrations to Kaohsiung.

However, “better late than never,” the party must make every effort in the by-election campaign and fight to the end if it is to again become an unyielding political force.

First, the KMT should nominate an experienced political heavyweight willing to devote themself to the by-election rather than choosing a political rookie to test their popularity. It could, if needed, even work with other parties to nominate a joint candidate.

It is extremely important to leave Kaohsiung residents with a good impression, and a careless nomination is tantamount to accepting defeat before the fight.

Next, the KMT should quickly turn its Kaohsiung chapter into a hungry campaign team by recruiting strategists nationwide and drawing on the party’s collective wisdom. The party should then be able to stage a well-paced, creative election campaign.

It should also demand that city councilors and borough wardens be responsible for safeguarding the party’s support in their electoral districts, and their performance should serve as reference for future nominations.

Finally, in the month before the by-election, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) should stay in Kaohsiung to oversee the campaign personally.

Thomas Ho is a professor at Fo Guang University’s Department of Future Studies and LOHAS Industry.

Translated by Eddy Chang