Three years and large investments could bring the world closer to the Paris climate goals

By Eric Roston and Akshat Rathi / Bloomberg





Plummeting carbon emissions and big government spending — two of this year’s defining narratives so far — could create an unprecedented opportunity for the world to meet the goals enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

With US$1 trillion of investment in each of the next three years, global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions could fall by 4.5 billion tonnes until 2023, or 14 percent of last year’s total, according to a special edition of the IEA’s annual report released on Thursday.

The report takes into account more than 30 individual policies with the potential to both lift the world out of its COVID-19 economic slump and generate climate-safe growth.

Together the policies would create 9 million jobs across a variety of energy-intensive sectors and drive global GDP 3.5 percentage points higher than otherwise estimated, according to the report in cooperation with the IMF.

“The plan would make 2019 the definitive peak in global emissions, putting them on a path towards achieving long-term climate goals,” the report says.

The IEA is releasing its analysis at a time when many nations are beginning to consider the next phase of pandemic stimulus, giving its recommendations unusual urgency.

The energy sector has received limited stimulus funding thus far, but according to the report, greater support would further the goals of recovery: growth, job creation, and climate-safe development.

The analysis focuses on potential employment growth and targeted policies in six sectors: electricity, transport, buildings, industry, fuels and technology.

Retrofitting buildings to make them more energy efficient would create the most jobs, followed by expected growth in the solar energy and power grid industries.

Many of the recommended policies would accelerate changes already enabled by technology and welcomed by markets, such as the rise of electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy, energy efficiency, recycling and cutting methane emissions.

The policy catalogue also encourages the development of technologies that have yet to reach market scale, including carbon-capture and storage technologies and modular nuclear reactors.

The US$1 trillion in annual investment required in the IEA estimates would come from public and private sources and is equivalent to about 0.7 percent of global GDP. About 30 percent of investments would come from governments, which amounts to less than 10 percent of the funds already committed to COVID-19- related economic relief, coming on top of already planned investments in clean energy, the report says.

The majority of private investment would flow into the industrial and building sectors, guided by public policy incentives or mandates. The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the energy industry particularly hard. About 8 percent of its workforce, or 3.2 million people, have been or are at risk of being put out of work this year.

The automobile industry faces the biggest hurdles coming out of the pandemic, with 2 million jobs potentially at risk, followed by the oil and gas sector, with more than 1.2 million jobs on the line.

Global energy investment is projected to decline 20 percent this year, while renewable power generation is expected to be the only energy-related industry to grow.

The report also mentions energy-rich developing nations such as Nigeria and Iraq, whose national balance sheets are already under siege and might see incomes from the oil and gas sector drop 80 percent this year.

“Investors want COVID-19 economic recovery plans that deliver a cleaner and greener future. The IEA has shown this is not only desirable, but economically astute and essential in addressing the climate crisis,” Institutional Investor Group on Climate Change CEO Stephanie Pfeifer said.

“It’s vital governments pursue a sustainable recovery. The IEA’s grand coalition provides an important opportunity to ensure this happens and investors are fully committed to playing their part in this process,” Pfeifer said.

However, not everyone was full of praise.

“The IEA assumes very high levels of public and private spending in developing countries. Their numbers are completely unrealistic without significant external support,” University of Oxford climate researcher Brian O’Callaghan said.

While global carbon emissions plateaued in the mid-2010s, they began to grow again in 2018 and last year.

Even this year’s slowdown is not enough to bring the world in line with international climate goals.

In September last year, the UN Environment Programme estimated that climate pollution must fall by 7.6 percent each year until 2030 if the world is to maintain a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The economic pain inflicted by COVID-19 might cause a drop in emissions of as much as 8 percent, but as itself is not expected to affect climate change in the long run. To reduce emissions permanently, the world must accelerate the transformation of energy-related industries.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol points to the 2008 financial crisis as an example of what happens if emissions reductions due to economic pain are not converted into systemic change.

Carbon emissions fell by 400 million tonnes in 2009, but raised by 1.7 billion tonnes in 2010, Birol said, adding that the climate cannot afford to repeat, much less to exceed that.

“This was the highest increase in the history of global emissions. Let’s first avoid the rebound,” he said.

The report’s focus on GDP growth, jobs, and sustainability is particularly clear in case studies of how emerging economies can benefit from reforms.

According to the report, India has installed 500,000 electric irrigation pumps since 2010. The pumps, which can be powered by solar energy, help raise farming efficiency. Every 10 percent increase in crop yields would cut poverty by 7 percent in Africa and 5 percent in Asia, the report says.

The report further positions the IEA, founded in 1974 in the wake of the first oil crisis, as a bridge between debates on climate change and the future of energy.

“One thing is clear for me: The problem is not the energy. The problem is the emissions. We need energy. Energy is a good thing, but we have to reduce emissions,” Birol said.