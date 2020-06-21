Outdated approach cannot save China’s rise

By Huang Tien-lin 黃天麟





At a news conference on May 28 during the Chinese National People’s Congress, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) highlighted the importance of employment in the street vendor economy. The sector then started to boom, as Internet companies responded to Li’s call by providing services, support and purchases on interest-free credit for street vendors, while also creating “street vendor wholesale zones” on their online platforms.

Why is Li talking about the street vendor economy? Is the country’s economy so weak that it is necessary to promote street vendors to keep it going?

The Chinese economy declined by 6.8 percent in the first quarter, the steepest downturn since 1992, while the unemployment rate reached 6 percent with 5 million more Chinese not having a job. As a result, the Chinese authorities saw no choice but to cancel this year’s publication of its GDP figures and omitted GDP growth from its economic data.

However, what makes the Chinese authorities more anxious is the failure to achieve Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) much touted “moderately prosperous society” this year.

Instead, Li had to admit that 600 million Chinese are living on a monthly income of barely 1,000 yuan (US$140). This shows that the flawed style of Chinese socialism has caused a growing income gap, which is much larger than that in Taiwan.

Li’s street vendor economy is reminiscent of the “backyard furnaces” during the Great Leap Forward years between 1958 and 1962, when then-Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong (毛澤東) worried about the country’s slow progress, and launched a campaign to “surpass Britain and catch up to America.”

In the end, the Great Leap Forward wasted manpower, resources and money, and the neglect of agriculture led to famine and the deaths of 45 million people, one of the worst catastrophes in Chinese history.

As the world has changed, China is different from what it was in 1958. It leads the world in payments by mobile phone, reaching US$9 trillion last year, with even beggars now accepting electronic alms.

Li’s push for the street vendor economy is a major national economic reform.

A large increase in street vendor business is to be expected. It might help Beijing save face, make up for China’s falling GDP and help maintain the government’s reputation.

However, the street vendor economy amounts to just a fraction of the economy as a whole, and just like the backyard furnaces, it will not turn China into a strong economic power.

The focus on the street vendor economy is likely to crowd out resources from other industries.

It is certain to do damage in the long term to the overall economy, because the street vendor economy and the Chinese government’s infrastructure projects are mutually exclusive.

China’s possibility of becoming a leading high-tech economy by 2025 will likely shrink — to the advantage of the US.

Many young Chinese might give up aspirations to land a job in the high-tech sector and instead enter the street vendor economy, slowing China’s industrial development.

According to media reports, Xi and Beijing Mayor Chen Jining (陳吉寧) have different opinions on the street vendor economy, exposing an internal conflict.

Taiwan can sit back and watch the show, while taking precautions against pro-China academics and media outlets propagating Beijing’s approach.

Taiwan must not learn from China’s street vendor economy.

Although street vendors represent a grassroots economy, a sector that Taipei should promote as well, Beijing’s path is not the path Taipei should take.

Huang Tien-lin is a national policy adviser to the president.

Translated by Eddy Chang