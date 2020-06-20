EDITORIAL: Blame the CCP, not democracy

China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Thursday passed a draft national security bill for Hong Kong, and while the final version has yet to pass and details are sparse, it is not unduly pessimistic to expect the worst.

The proposed legislation covers secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security. While Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) government and Beijing say the legislation is needed to return stability, that it would target only “troublemakers,” and that rights and freedoms would be protected, such claims are ludicrous.

First, the political unrest that has roiled the territory since June last year, or the 2014 “Umbrella movement,” is not the fault of pro-democracy advocates, but of Beijing and its handpicked chief executives.

Beginning in 2003, when a proposed national security law drew more than half a million protesters, to the 2014 demonstrations and last year’s massive marches, Hong Kongers have shown they do not want to sacrifice their rights to become “more Chinese.”

Second, ever since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established the People’s Republic of China (PRC), it has failed to abide by the national constitution that it drafted, starting with the articles in Chapter 1, such as Article 5, which states: “No organization or individual is privileged to be beyond the constitution or other laws.” One might believe that would include the CCP, but, of course, it does not.

The party and central government have failed to abide by Article 4, which states that all nationalities in the PRC are equal, discrimination and oppression of any nationality is prohibited, and that all have the freedom to use their own languages and customs.

Just ask the Tibetans and the Uighurs how well served they have been by such protections.

Hong Kong’s independent judiciary is the bedrock upon which its economic success is built. Tamper with it and the edifice will topple — not this year, or next, but certainly before 2047, when the “one country, two systems” arrangement is set to expire.

Many business leaders in the territory, Hong Konger and foreign, have pointed to Beijing’s promises not to change the territory’s commercial laws as a reason not to worry about the forthcoming national security legislation. They are delusional.

The value of having an independent judiciary at all levels has been amply demonstrated by two US Supreme Court decisions this week and by the Council of Grand Justices on May 29 and on May 24, 2017 — and to go back further, June 1990.

Both institutions have a track record of bad decisions — the US Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling that no person of African ancestry could claim US citizenship or the 1968 Terry ruling that police can stop any person and frisk them without probable cause — or even non-decisions in the case of the Council of Grand Justices, which for years during the Martial Law era refused to hear challenges to the Temporary Provisions Effective During the Period of the Communist Rebellion (動員戡亂時期臨時條款).

However, it is unimaginable that China’s Supreme People’s Court would issue opinions that challenge Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) policies the way the US court did this week, with rulings that federal anti-bias laws govern gay, lesbian and transgender workers, and that US President Donald Trump’s administration cannot carry out its plan to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It is unimaginable that the Chinese court would rule as the grand justices did in 1990 that the terms of members of the National Assembly and the Legislative Yuan who had been elected in China, not by voters in Taiwan, would end in 1991, a key ruling for the nation’s democratization, or that excluding same-sex couples from marriage was unconstitutional.

Despite Beijing’s claims to the contrary, the protesters in Hong Kong do believe in the rule of law. It is the CCP that does not, and it proves it every day.