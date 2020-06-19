Some students who are to graduate this summer asked me to wish them all the best on the occasion and say something about what their future might hold. The conversation touched on the challenges facing this year’s graduates, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still spreading around the world, and the concurrent economic depression.
The discussion also addressed the ongoing wave of anti-racism protests in the US, and the challenge of globalization that this generation must overcome.
Excessive use of force by US police is nothing new. Notably, incidents of police brutality in 1965 sparked anti-racism protests across the US at the time.
On March 15 that year, then-US president Lyndon Johnson addressed a joint session of Congress in which he called on people to reject racial discrimination and to come together to face the challenge. Johnson’s speech, in which he invoked the civil rights theme of “we shall overcome,” paved the way for the passage of the Voting Rights Act.
From a historical perspective, the protests 55 years ago were the first steps on the road to equality.
As to the COVID-19 pandemic, although it has caused a widespread economic recession, it has also spurred the rapid development of technologies and applications, such as online financial transaction systems and remote learning.
Regarding the ongoing anti-racism protests, as well as confrontations occurring between powerful nations and regions, how people address and react to these issues will influence their outcome and how they will be written into history.
Situated in the here and now, people cannot change things that have already happened, nor can they swap roles with others or choose to live in a different time. Nonetheless, their actions influence future generations.
Today’s crises and challenges might lead to a prolonged recession, or they might be the start of a major turn for the better.
Former US president John F. Kennedy’s inauguration address is recognized as one of the best speeches ever given. The most famous quote from the address is: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
However, even more impressive is a passage earlier in the speech: “In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility — I welcome it.”
To those graduating this summer, the difficulties you face as you step out of your campus gates are indeed rare. Face these great challenges in a way that turns them into rare opportunities. If you welcome them as such, you will surely overcome them.
Chen Sinn-wen is professor of chemical engineering and senior vice president at National Tsing Hua University.
Translated by Julian Clegg
