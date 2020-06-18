Mining giants in damage control after call for mining halt

By Lorena Allam and Calla Wahlquist / The Guardian





Calls are growing for an immediate halt to mining operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara region that have been approved under “archaic” Aboriginal heritage laws. The Australian Senate is to hold an urgent inquiry, as international outrage from investors pushes big mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP into damage control.

On Thursday last week, media reported that BHP Billiton was poised to destroy at least 40 significant Aboriginal sites in central Pilbara to expand its A$4.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) South Flank iron ore mine, even though it was aware the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move.

Following immediate public outcry, the company said it would not go ahead without “further extensive consultation” with the traditional owners, the Banjima people.

The mounting backlash against mining companies for their destruction of Aboriginal heritage grew after Rio Tinto’s destruction last month of a 46,000-year-old heritage site at Juukan Gorge, as their actions have been compared by shareholder groups to widespread bad conduct in the company’s financial services sector.

Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques made his first public comment on the issue on Friday last week, saying “we are very sorry for the distress we have caused the PKKP [Puutu Kunti Kurrama people] in relation to Juukan Gorge and our first priority remains rebuilding trust with the PKKP.”

The apology came after Rio’s Australian executives were called to London last week to explain themselves to major shareholders. Among them were Aberdeen Standard International (ASI), its seventh-largest shareholder, which said it was “deeply concerned.”

“The reports on BHP’s activities are also deeply concerning to ASI, and we will similarly be reaching out to BHP to discuss these reports,” ASI Environmental, Social and Governenace Values (ESG) investment director Danielle Welsh-Rose said, adding that investors should expect companies to go beyond their legal obligations, particularly when local laws fall short of international standards or community expectations.

“In a situation like this, mining companies will face reputational risk as well as the likelihood of being downgraded on ESG factors such as governance, oversight and community relations,” Welch-Rose said.

Even Australian Super, a pension fund which is notoriously quiet on matters of ESG, told media that it was “very concerned about this situation” and had twice engaged with Rio Tinto about it.

Last week, Rio Tinto was also stripped of its partner status with Reconciliation Australia, an Aborigine’s rights non-governmental organization.

Reconciliation Australia wrote to all its partners, including BHP, “regarding our expectations on the standards, we expect of them as partners and what constitutes respectful relationships, including organizations who operate under WA heritage laws.”

On Tuesday last week, about 300 people joined a protest led by elders of Western Australia’s Noongar people in front of Rio Tinto’s offices.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan asked protesters to “express yourselves in other ways” than gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though most wore face masks.

“The approvals for [Rio Tinto] were granted in 2013, we didn’t know anything about it,” McGowan told reporters.

However, concerns about mining in Pilbara have been known for years.

Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility executive officer Brynn O’Brien said she had been contacted by investors concerned about BHP’s Aboriginal heritage track record long before the reports that the company had received permission to destroy sites in the expansion of its South Flank mine.

“BHP would be very, very unwise to ignore this backlash,” O’Brian said, adding that Rio Tinto and BHP are considered peers in the industry.

However, their conduct has followed Australian legal standards, as the companies received ministerial consent orders to destroy the sites under Western Australia’s outdated Aboriginal heritage laws.

The Western Australian Aboriginal Heritage Act was introduced in 1972 to protect “sacred or otherwise culturally significant” sites from destruction by the mining and pastoral industries. It developed a process for registering sites, making it illegal to discover a site without notifying the government.

However, section 18 of the Act allows mining companies and other landholders to apply for ministerial permission to destroy Aboriginal heritage without giving traditional owners right of appeal.

In many cases the registration of sites and permission to destroy them is sought in a single application. The Aboriginal Cultural Materials Committee recommends to the Aboriginal affairs minister, who grants consent for a site to be destroyed.

Between July 2010 and March this year, the committee considered 463 section 18 applications from mining companies. None were refused.

In BHP’s case, permission was granted four days after news broke of Rio Tinto’s detonation at Juukan Gorge.

On May 28, Western Australian Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Wyatt, a member of the Yamatji people, said he had not known about Juukan Gorge until after the destruction of the site.

“Yeah, I didn’t know. Which is unusual. Normally when there is a concern around upcoming activity around heritage sites I do get contacted pretty rapidly by the relevant Aboriginal organization. The first I heard about this was after the explosion,” Wyatt said.

However, news have emerged that his department was aware. Wyatt told the Australian House of Representatives that the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage held a pre-arranged meeting with advisers for the PKKP four days before the blast, in which PKKP advisers were told that there was no way to revoke the section 18 approval.

Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt, also a Yamatji man and Ben Wyatt’s cousin, last week admitted that PKKP lawyers had contacted his office on May 20, seeking an injunction under federal laws.

Ken Wyatt referred them to Minister of the Environment Sussan Ley who is responsible for Aboriginal heritage protection.

He added that the PKKP lawyers contacted the minister, but “by then it was too late.”

His office did not follow-up with Ley until after the sites were destroyed.

“But we have to watch every other site that exists within that Pilbara region, and I would urge elders to make sure that they check on those sites to ensure that there is no further damage done in the Pilbara, because some of those other sites are 60,000 years plus old,” he said.

On Friday last week, the Australian Senate agreed to look into the legislations of all states and territories, where Aboriginal heritage is poorly protected under the law.

“This is a very significant outcome. We believe that the resources industry is incredibly important to the Australian economy and we want to see better practices. We also make the point very strongly that Aboriginal cultural heritage, as pointed out by Unesco two weeks ago, is the heritage of all Australians,” Australian Senator Linda Burney said.

Australian Senator Pat Dodson went further, calling for a moratorium on the granting of section 18s until Western Australia and other states amends Aboriginal Heritage legislation.

“And if that holds up production, well that’s a question for the minister to be getting on with these consultations and trying to improve the legislation,” Dodson said.

“It’s an archaic act. The minister makes that admission himself. He’s been trying to amend this for two years or so. There’s gonna be another election before he gets around to introducing a new bill. So, in the meantime, you just cannot have the status quo position prevail,” Dodson added, concluding that he “can’t tell the state what to do, but, you know, there’s got to be some fairness for First Nations peoples.”

A long way from machinations in Perth and Canberra, the Banjima traditional owners found themselves in the media spotlight, unable to comment specifically due to their agreement with BHP, and reeling from the sudden loss of a senior elder.

In a statement they said: “As a matter of lore and culture shared with other traditional owners across Australia and the world, the Banjima people do not support the destruction of sites of cultural significance.”

“We stand with all Aboriginal traditional owners and particularly our Pilbara brothers and sisters, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura, at this time in our abhorrence at the destruction of the Juukan rock shelters, and those suffering the threat of or having recently experienced similar site destruction,” they added.

The Senate inquiry is due to report by Sept. 30.