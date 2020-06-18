Marriage is more than a contract

By Wu Shu-hui 吳淑惠





The Council of Grand Justices held a public hearing on March 31 to hear oral arguments on the “constitutionality of criminal adultery cases,” which was widely regarded as a debate on the decriminalization of adultery. On May 29, after two months of deliberation, the council issued Constitutional Interpretation No. 791, ruling that the criminalization of adultery is unconstitutional.

Now the public is focusing on the age-old issue of how to restrain desire for someone outside of marital relationship.

Advocates of criminal punishment for adultery take the “enduring and unimpaired system of marriage [and the family],” as elucidated in 2002’s Constitutional Interpretation No. 554, as their theoretical foundation, saying that the system’s maintenance is part of the social framework expected by society and the state — meaning marriage and the family are related to social order and public interest.

Proponents have said that Article 239 of the Criminal Code, which stipulates criminal punishment for adultery, serves legal and social interests.

Proponents of the constitutional interpretation based their legal argument on the principles of necessity and proportionality, stressing that people’s sexual autonomy should not be bound and restricted by marriage.

Proponents have said that adultery should not be punished based on the Criminal Code, but that marriage should be treated as a contract relation subject to the Civil Code.

At first, the argument sounds reasonable, but it begs the question whether marriage is no more than a “contract.” Perhaps marriage can be legally defined as a type of contract, but its essence extends beyond a contract and lies closer to that of a “covenant.”

A marriage includes the love and desire that two people share, but it also involves the vows that they make to each other about creating a permanent union of an intimate and exclusive nature.

Marriage and family give rise to new identities and relationships — not only for the couple and their children, but also for their extended families — and brings up issues, such as inheritance rights and personal legal rights.

This cannot be solved simply by falling back on contractual rights and duties, or through financial means. Seeing marriage only as a contractual relation involving personal legal rights is to neglect its complexity.

The US states of Arizona, Arkansas and Louisiana allow a legally distinct kind of marriage called a “covenant marriage,” which strictly regulates the union and separation of two people. Couples agree to attend premarital counseling and wait at least six months after the engagement before getting married.

At the wedding, both parties recite a declaration, in which they show that they have understood the essence, intent and responsibility of marriage, and by which they promise to love, respect and care for one another for the rest of their lives.

In a covenant marriage, divorce cannot be easily obtained unless the other spouse has committed adultery, abandoned the matrimonial domicile and consistently refused to return, or has physically or sexually abused the spouse seeking divorce, or a child of one of the spouses.

Compared with a “contract marriage,” a covenant marriage comes closer to the essence of marriage, while also protecting the legal interests — including the identities, relationships and personal rights — of both parties, or a third party arising from the marriage.

Compared with the legal complications that might result from the simplicity of establishing and dissolving a contract marriage, the rigidity of a covenant marriage is a good point of reference and it seems to offer a solid reason for protecting marriage by criminal punishment.

Statistics show that Taiwan has the second-highest divorce rate in Asia, second only to China.

In China, to curb the soaring divorce rate, the National People’s Congress on May 28 passed an amendment to the nation’s Civil Code that stipulates a month-long “cooling-off” period before couples can go ahead with a divorce.

The Chinese regulation allows either spouse to withdraw the divorce application within 30 days of filing with the local household registration office and both parties must appear at the office 30 days after applying to be granted the divorce certificate, otherwise the application is dropped.

Chinese courts often refuse to grant a divorce on the first application, because they understand the severe effects that a reckless divorces can have on a family, on society and on the nation.

Having worked as a lawyer for more than 30 years, I have seen many types of marriage disputes and too many people hurling insults at each other.

Watching people go to court to destroy their spouse or resort to every conceivable means to end a marriage, I cannot help but ask myself what love really means.

This begs the question how marriage vows should be viewed and how a couple should care for each other. It also brings up the issue of how people heal when one or both parties fall out of love with each other.

All of this, along with understanding and practicing love, need to be learned and cultivated from an early age. Learning is only possible when people begin to face these issues, and only proper discussion makes it possible to distinguish right from wrong.

As the public engages in intense debate over the latest constitutional interpretation, Taiwan should discuss whether the existing system of marriage and divorce should be more strictly regulated.

In addition to teaching and imparting knowledge at schools and in society, greater importance should be attached to emotional education, which is the most effective way to get to the root of the problem.

Wu Shu-hui is a lawyer.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming