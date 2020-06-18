Chinese diplomats have long had a reputation as well-trained, colorless and cautious professionals who pursue their missions doggedly without attracting much unfavorable attention. However, a new crop of younger diplomats are ditching established diplomatic norms in favor of aggressively promoting China’s self-serving COVID-19 narrative.
It is called “wolf warrior” diplomacy — and it is backfiring.
Shortly before the COVID-19 crisis erupted, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) instructed the nation’s diplomatic corps to adopt a more assertive approach to defending China’s interests and reputation abroad.
The pandemic — which might have been far smaller in scale were it not for Wuhan authorities’ early mistakes — presented a perfect opportunity to translate this directive into action.
And that is precisely what Chinese diplomats have been doing. For example, in mid- March the ministry’s new deputy spokesman, Zhao Lijian (趙立堅), promoted a conspiracy theory alleging that the US military brought the novel coronavirus to Wuhan.
Similarly, in early April, the Chinese ambassador to France posted a series of anonymous articles on his embassy’s Web site falsely claiming that the virus’ elderly victims in France were being left alone to die.
Later that month, after Australia had joined the US in calling for an international investigation into the pandemic’s origins, the Chinese envoy to Canberra quickly threatened boycotts and sanctions.
However, unlike the fictional special-operations agents after which they are named (from a popular Chinese action movie), China’s wolf-warrior diplomats have not been rewarded for their recklessly confrontational style.
Far from burnishing China’s international image and calming those who blame it for the pandemic, their actions have undermined China’s credibility and alienated the countries it should be wooing.
Why change tack in the first place? One reason is China’s combination of historical insecurity, rooted in its so-called century of humiliation, and its heady arrogance, fueled by its immense economic clout and geopolitical influence.
So keen are Chinese leaders to gain the respect that they feel their country deserves, they are highly sensitive to criticism and quick to threaten economic coercion when countries dare to defy them.
Another reason is the regime’s emphasis on political loyalty. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) highly centralized leadership, diplomats are appraised not based on how well they perform their professional duties, but on how faithfully and vocally they toe the party line.
This is exemplified by the appointment last year of Qi Yu (齊玉), a propaganda apparatchik with no foreign policy experience, as party secretary of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs — a post traditionally held by an experienced diplomat.
If aggressively pushing the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) preferred narrative is a matter of professional survival, diplomats will do it, even if they recognize that it is counterproductive. They certainly will not try to persuade their political masters to change course.
Whereas diplomats risk paying a heavy price for conscientious dissent — from criticisms in state media to demotions or dismissals — they seem to suffer no consequences for destructive loyalty.
When pushing the CCP-approved narrative produces negative results, it is, in party parlance, a mere issue of tactics and punishing loyal diplomats for “tactical errors” would make them more reluctant to do the CPP’s dirty work in the future.
By removing any incentive for diplomats to temper their approach and offering a convenient excuse for setbacks, this logic entrenches bad policy.
It does not help that China lacks a free press and political opposition to highlight the failures of the wolf-warrior approach.
Unlike Western diplomats, those in China do not have to fear public criticism. All that matters is what their bosses say — and their bosses want wolf warriors.
This is a mistake. At a time when China’s reputation is suffering and its relationship with the US is in freefall, the its diplomats should focus on differentiating China’s foreign policy from that of US President Donald Trump.
It is Trump who recklessly promotes conspiracy theories and aggressively responds to any perceived slight with threats and sanctions. It is Trump who foolishly alienates friends and partners, rather than cultivating mutually beneficial relationships. It is Trump whose belligerent insistence on his nation’s superiority has eroded its international reputation and undermined its interests.
China’s leaders should know better.
Pei Minxin is a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
