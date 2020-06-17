The job of government spokesperson is never an easy one, but for those in Beijing — and at Chinese embassies around the world — it is getting much harder, as more nations start to push back against the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) propaganda, be it on the COVID-19 outbreak, Hong Kong, the South China Sea or the Belt and Road Initiative. On Friday last week, a new international alliance was formed, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, to promote and coordinate responses to “the challenges posed by the present conduct and future ambitions” of China by protecting democratic values, safeguarding the international
Over the past few months, COVID-19 has tested the grit and health preparedness of countries worldwide. Major powers have been seen picking up the pieces. In this crisis, Taiwan is a rare success. It has emerged as one of the safest places to live. As of yesterday, there were 445 confirmed cases and seven casualties. It managed to do this despite its proximity to China, where the outbreak was detected at the end of last year. Taiwan’s handling of COVID-19 has garnered appreciation from countries worldwide. While most countries had to resort to either a partial or complete lockdown, Taiwan
Being an international financial center, Hong Kong has long been proud of its free flow of capital, sound financial infrastructure, an influx of talent from across the world and an independent legal system. However, China’s plans to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong have raised concerns about a potential flight of capital and talent from the financial hub. US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin’s remarks on Thursday last week that he was working on measures that could restrict capital flows through Hong Kong signified that Washington’s responses to Beijing’s security legislation are not merely verbal threats, but actions
Saturday last week was a bad day for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), and in one respect, it was also a bad day for Kaohsiung. However, it will hopefully lead to good things for Taiwanese politics. It was a disaster for Han and the KMT as he became the first mayor of a special municipality to be recalled after being resoundingly rejected by Kaohsiung voters, and because Han, until now — and perhaps even still — has been one of the KMT’s most electable figures of the past two years. It was a tragic