EDITORIAL: Chiang must leave Han behind

Saturday last week was a bad day for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), and in one respect, it was also a bad day for Kaohsiung. However, it will hopefully lead to good things for Taiwanese politics. It was a disaster for Han and the KMT as he became the first mayor of a special municipality to be recalled after being resoundingly rejected by Kaohsiung voters, and because Han, until now — and perhaps even still — has been one of the KMT’s most electable figures of the past two years. It was a tragic