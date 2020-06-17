A furor over transitional justice at National Taiwan University (NTU) reflects the politicization of history in Taiwan that continues to surround efforts to address past trauma.
On Saturday, the university rejected a proposal by students to establish a transitional justice task force to deal with authoritarian symbols on campus and review the school’s history.
NTU has a long history of political incidents — from the April 6, 1949, incident where military police entered the campus to arrest students to the unsolved death on campus of democracy advocate Chen Wen-chen (陳文成) in 1981.
A Transitional Justice Commission report last year detailed extensive government espionage networks on various campuses during the White Terror era, which revealed that all publications and gatherings at NTU were strictly controlled and monitored by the government.
In the mid-1980s, the university was at the forefront of a movement to bring freedom of speech and autonomy to campus as students and officials clashed over students’ right to directly elect a student president. Students were punished for their activities, but they finally prevailed in 1988, making NTU the first school in the nation to hold direct student president elections.
Several officials at the time alleged that the student unrest was politically orchestrated to sow the seeds of discord and discontent against the government.
Some NTU faculty and alumni have voiced a similar sentiment about the latest row — that the government is using students to extend its reach into campuses — which shows a grave lack of knowledge about the events that made NTU what it is today.
Brushing aside historic wounds instead of working together to come to an understanding would only create more discord and mistrust, preventing Taiwan from putting its past behind and uniting as a nation.
Commenting on the university’s decision, NTU president Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) said that “exploring historical events and deriving scientific formulas are different,” adding that historical events are more complicated, as the data could be scattered and lost over time, or interpreted from different perspectives.
That is why more discussion and exposure about the incidents are needed. As Taiwanese were silenced for so long, piecing back the past is especially complicated and there is no reason students cannot participate in the process of finding out what happened on campus during authoritarian rule.
However, the conflict deepened when alumni groups clashed with students on Saturday, claiming that the students were targeting the legacy of former NTU president Fu Ssu-nien (傅斯年) and on-campus landmarks related to him, such as the Fu Bell and Fu Garden. Instead of trying to resolve the issue, the opposing voices turned to “Save the Fu Bell.”
Students called this a smear campaign and denied mentioning the bell in their proposal.
Fu was a beloved figure on campus, but there are differing opinions over his actions during the April 6 incident — on whether he defended the students or cooperated with the authorities — which only shows that further examination is required.
Regardless of Fu’s legacy, the bell has been a symbol of campus activism over the decades, where students gathered to voice their views on issues ranging from sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) to the controversial appointment of Kuan as NTU president in 2018. It surely would not be that simple to just “do away” with it.
There are countless issues to look into regarding transitional justice at NTU, and focusing on the alumni’s emotional connection to the bell is diverting attention from the issue and promoting conflict instead of dialogue.
These are issues that warrant proper communication between the students, alumni and school officials, and it defeats the privilege of being able to talk about these issues openly if it devolves into mudslinging.
The job of government spokesperson is never an easy one, but for those in Beijing — and at Chinese embassies around the world — it is getting much harder, as more nations start to push back against the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) propaganda, be it on the COVID-19 outbreak, Hong Kong, the South China Sea or the Belt and Road Initiative. On Friday last week, a new international alliance was formed, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, to promote and coordinate responses to “the challenges posed by the present conduct and future ambitions” of China by protecting democratic values, safeguarding the international
Over the past few months, COVID-19 has tested the grit and health preparedness of countries worldwide. Major powers have been seen picking up the pieces. In this crisis, Taiwan is a rare success. It has emerged as one of the safest places to live. As of yesterday, there were 445 confirmed cases and seven casualties. It managed to do this despite its proximity to China, where the outbreak was detected at the end of last year. Taiwan’s handling of COVID-19 has garnered appreciation from countries worldwide. While most countries had to resort to either a partial or complete lockdown, Taiwan
Being an international financial center, Hong Kong has long been proud of its free flow of capital, sound financial infrastructure, an influx of talent from across the world and an independent legal system. However, China’s plans to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong have raised concerns about a potential flight of capital and talent from the financial hub. US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin’s remarks on Thursday last week that he was working on measures that could restrict capital flows through Hong Kong signified that Washington’s responses to Beijing’s security legislation are not merely verbal threats, but actions
Saturday last week was a bad day for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), and in one respect, it was also a bad day for Kaohsiung. However, it will hopefully lead to good things for Taiwanese politics. It was a disaster for Han and the KMT as he became the first mayor of a special municipality to be recalled after being resoundingly rejected by Kaohsiung voters, and because Han, until now — and perhaps even still — has been one of the KMT’s most electable figures of the past two years. It was a tragic