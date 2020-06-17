EDITORIAL: Dialogue, not conflict, on campus

A furor over transitional justice at National Taiwan University (NTU) reflects the politicization of history in Taiwan that continues to surround efforts to address past trauma.

On Saturday, the university rejected a proposal by students to establish a transitional justice task force to deal with authoritarian symbols on campus and review the school’s history.

NTU has a long history of political incidents — from the April 6, 1949, incident where military police entered the campus to arrest students to the unsolved death on campus of democracy advocate Chen Wen-chen (陳文成) in 1981.

A Transitional Justice Commission report last year detailed extensive government espionage networks on various campuses during the White Terror era, which revealed that all publications and gatherings at NTU were strictly controlled and monitored by the government.

In the mid-1980s, the university was at the forefront of a movement to bring freedom of speech and autonomy to campus as students and officials clashed over students’ right to directly elect a student president. Students were punished for their activities, but they finally prevailed in 1988, making NTU the first school in the nation to hold direct student president elections.

Several officials at the time alleged that the student unrest was politically orchestrated to sow the seeds of discord and discontent against the government.

Some NTU faculty and alumni have voiced a similar sentiment about the latest row — that the government is using students to extend its reach into campuses — which shows a grave lack of knowledge about the events that made NTU what it is today.

Brushing aside historic wounds instead of working together to come to an understanding would only create more discord and mistrust, preventing Taiwan from putting its past behind and uniting as a nation.

Commenting on the university’s decision, NTU president Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) said that “exploring historical events and deriving scientific formulas are different,” adding that historical events are more complicated, as the data could be scattered and lost over time, or interpreted from different perspectives.

That is why more discussion and exposure about the incidents are needed. As Taiwanese were silenced for so long, piecing back the past is especially complicated and there is no reason students cannot participate in the process of finding out what happened on campus during authoritarian rule.

However, the conflict deepened when alumni groups clashed with students on Saturday, claiming that the students were targeting the legacy of former NTU president Fu Ssu-nien (傅斯年) and on-campus landmarks related to him, such as the Fu Bell and Fu Garden. Instead of trying to resolve the issue, the opposing voices turned to “Save the Fu Bell.”

Students called this a smear campaign and denied mentioning the bell in their proposal.

Fu was a beloved figure on campus, but there are differing opinions over his actions during the April 6 incident — on whether he defended the students or cooperated with the authorities — which only shows that further examination is required.

Regardless of Fu’s legacy, the bell has been a symbol of campus activism over the decades, where students gathered to voice their views on issues ranging from sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) to the controversial appointment of Kuan as NTU president in 2018. It surely would not be that simple to just “do away” with it.

There are countless issues to look into regarding transitional justice at NTU, and focusing on the alumni’s emotional connection to the bell is diverting attention from the issue and promoting conflict instead of dialogue.

These are issues that warrant proper communication between the students, alumni and school officials, and it defeats the privilege of being able to talk about these issues openly if it devolves into mudslinging.