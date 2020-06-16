With trillions of words analyzed, OpenAI unleashes an AI language colossus

Last year, the company said a previous version of its AI system was too dangerous to release, as companies could use it to flood the Internet with spam and fake news, but now it is readying an even more powerful one

By Ashlee Vance / Bloomberg





Over the past few months, OpenAI has vacuumed an incredible amount of data into its artificial intelligence (AI) language systems. It sucked up Wikipedia, a huge swath of the rest of the Internet and tons of books. This mass of text — trillions of words — was then analyzed and manipulated by a supercomputer to create what the research group bills as a major AI breakthrough and the heart of its first commercial product, which came out on Thursday.

The product name — OpenAI calls it “the API” — might not be magical, but the things it can accomplish do seem to border on wizardry at times.

The software can perform a broad set of language tasks, including translating between languages, writing news stories and poems and answering everyday questions.

Illustration: Yusha

Ask it, for example, if you should keep reading a story, and you might be told: “Definitely. The twists and turns keep coming.”

OpenAI wants to build the most flexible, general purpose AI language system of all time.

Typically, companies and researchers would tune their AI systems to handle one, limited task.

The API, by contrast, can crank away at a broad set of jobs and, in many cases, at levels comparable with specialized systems.

While the product is in a limited test phase right now, it would be released broadly as something that other companies can use at the heart of their own offerings, such as customer support chat systems, education products or games, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

OpenAI began in 2015 as a nonprofit dedicated to AI research and was presented as something of an open counterbalance to tech superpowers like Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Tencent and Baidu.

In the middle of last year, it took a US$1 billion investment from one of those giants, Microsoft, and formed a deep partnership in which Microsoft gave OpenAI access to its supercomputers to create its AI systems.

This move was part of a shift away from being a neutral nonprofit and toward a money-making business.

The API product builds on years of research in which OpenAI has compiled ever larger text databases with which to feed its AI algorithms and neural networks.

At its core, OpenAI API looks over all the examples of language it has seen and then uses those examples to predict, for example, what word should come next in a sentence or how best to answer a particular question.

“It almost gets to the point where it assimilates all of human knowledge because it has seen everything before,” said Eli Chen, CEO of start-up Veriph.ai, who tried out an earlier version of OpenAI’s product. “Very few other companies would be able to afford what it costs to build this type of huge model.”

Software developers can begin training the AI system just by showing it a few examples of what they want the code to do.

If a user asks it a number of questions in a row, the system starts to sense it is in question-and-answer mode and tweaks its responses accordingly.

There are also tools that let a user alter how literal or creative it wants the AI to be.

Even a layperson can use the product. A user can simply type text into a box, hit a button and receive responses.

Drop a couple paragraphs of a news story into the API, and it will try to complete the piece with results that vary from I-kinda-fear-for-my-job good to this-computer-might-be-on-drugs bad.

Or, ask it: “What’s the best car ever?” and it might respond with: “Good question! Is it the ones that you have enjoyed the most or the most reliable? Is it the one that still looks good today or the one that gave the most pleasure in their day? The fact that some cars have been here for more than 100 years is something that’s quite remarkable.”

At the end of last month, OpenAI published a paper documenting the research that led to all this, and said that its current language system (known as GPT-3) was, in effect, 100 times larger than one released last year (GPT-2).

When it first began talking about GPT-2 last year, OpenAI warned that the technology might be too powerful and lead to the Internet being flooded with even more spam and fake news stories.

Similar caveats are at play with the API, which is based on GPT-3 and some additional language models.

The first customers have arrived by invitation only. The company wants to see how people use its technology and watch out for any bad actors.

As time goes on, more organizations will gain access, and then the API would be public.

“I don’t know exactly how long that will take,” Altman said. “We would rather be on the too-slow than the too-fast side. We will [make] mistakes here, and we will learn.”

The company has also yet to decide on exactly how it would price OpenAI API.

To date, Casetext has been using the technology to improve its legal research search service, MessageBird has tapped it for customer service and education software maker Quizlet has used it to make study materials.

The startup Latitude makes a game called AI Dungeon, which has the API technology at its core. In the game, players are guided through a text-based role-playing scenario similar to something like Dungeons & Dragons where the AI does the job of the dungeon master.

“We are not a huge company and don’t have the US$10 million we would need to train our own natural language thing,” AI Dungeon creator and Latitude chief technology officer Nick Walton said.

The startup customizes OpenAI’s technology to give it more of a fantasy flair by feeding it extra sci-fi and adventure texts.

The API has added new levels of complexity to the game, Walton said.

“The users have noticed the difference,” he said. “They have seen more coherent and interesting stories.”

OpenAI has its critics, particularly around the way it builds AI models.

The company spends millions of dollars performing calculations on supercomputers and keeps using incredible amounts of data.

It is a sort of brute force strategy at a time when some researchers want to see AI systems learn off just snippets of information.

“GPT-3 is a bit of a brawn-over-brain approach with clear downsides for both practical use and for AI research,” Allen Institute for AI CEO Oren Etzioni said.

Etzioni also said it was ironic that OpenAI previously cautioned that its research technology was too dangerous for widespread use only to improve it 100-fold and turn it into a product.

Although the API is very impressive, it is still far from something like human intelligence, Chen said.

“There are a lot of things wrong with the way we are building AI right now,” he said. “If you think of a system as storing huge amounts of information and pattern matching, it does not really sound like how humans operate.”

OpenAI cofounder and chief technology officer Greg Brockman pitches the new product as a major advance in AI that is the first step toward building serious intelligence into just about every software product.

He said that OpenAI would be cautious and watchful as companies begin using the technology and that it would not allow things that cause “harm” on the system.

“It is hard to anticipate everything that might happen,” Brockman said. “We don’t think we can get everything right, certainly not up front.”

Still, it is better to play around with this type of technology now while it can still be controlled and learn lessons to be applied as AI gets ever more powerful, he added.