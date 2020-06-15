[ LETTER ]

Millions of useless passports

It was in 2016 when Rheal Leblanc, a UN spokesman in Geneva, said: “The United Nations recognizes passports only from member states such as China, not Taiwan.”

This move rendered over 23 million passports virtually useless under the UN legal system.

Why did the UN office in Geneva then deny accreditation to a Taiwanese delegation? To seek an answer to this question, I wrote an e-mail to the local UN press department and asked: “Is there an official list or article in the UN legal system regarding the recognition of passports?”

The office replied with the following: “When it comes to granting access to its premises, United Nations Office Geneva (UNOG) does not have an ad hoc policy for each country.”

“This is not the case of Taiwan or Kosovo, which are not UN member states (in the case of Taiwan, cfr. General Assembly’s resolution 2758 of 1971). This is why holders of Taiwanese passports cannot be granted a badge for access to the UN premises,” the office added.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2014 and in 2015 a Taiwanese delegation was welcomed with open arms by the very same office. Why then were they stopped in 2016?

The office mentioned that, “as a matter of fact, the rules have become much stricter and are applied to the letter since the relationship between China and Taiwan has deteriorated.”

Passports issued by the democratically elected government of Taiwan are a universally recognized travel and identification document. Republic of China (ROC) passport holders enjoy visa-free entry or e-visa access to over 170 countries or areas, including Switzerland and all Schengen countries.

According to Henley & Partners’ ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, the ROC passport ranks 32nd, while China holds 72nd position with access to only 71 destinations. Switzerland, home to the UN in Geneva, also recognized Taiwan 70 years ago.

Ergo, a question remains for the UN: Does the UN legal system or UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971 give the UN system any legal ground to render all 23 million valid Taiwanese passports useless and lay them to waste in a UN waste container?

This move not only demonstrates China’s stronghold within the UN, but is also another example of how the international organization is unable to remain impartial.

Although in 1942 the ROC government was one of the first countries to sign the UN declaration, the UN exclusively recognizes the sovereignty of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and not that of Taiwan.

This position extends to the US, which, despite maintaining crucial economic ties with Taiwan, refuses to regard the Taiwanese government as the ROC — its official title.

The failure to recognize the will of Taiwanese and their right to self-determination, which are objectives the UN was built upon, come about as a result of the US and China being members of the “big five” — a consortium of the five leading nations that maintain a stronghold within the international organization.

The US has historically propped up China within the UN to ensure its interests in the Pacific. Ironically, the Chinese seat was held by the ROC government until 1971 even though this government had no influence in the PRC-controlled area.

To avoid the communist regime that had overtaken the mainland, the US had recognized the more ideologically compatible government of Taiwan as China’s sovereign in 1949 — ties it maintains now only economically.

The UN’s refusal in recognizing the ROC passport is just another example of how the organization serves as the Instagram of politics and disguises the complicated on-the-ground reality.

Baloch Bilal

Annemasse, France