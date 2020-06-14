[ LETTER ]

Diaoyutais dispute

Japan’s legislative proposal to change the name of the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) from “Tonoshiro” to “Tonoshiro Senkaku” has stirred up the already intricate state of affairs in East Asia.

For the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the dilemma is to strike a balance between fending off Taiwan’s territorial claims and maintaining substantial ties with Japan. As activists staged protests at the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a press release reiterating its official statement that the Diaoyutais are inherent territory.

In actuality, the squabble reflects a protracted conflict between Taiwan and Japan over their respective exclusive economic zones, as both nations claim the same fisheries with reference to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The waters around the Diaoyutais are one of the best fishing grounds in the North Pacific, abounding in sharks, sailfish, and tuna.

Fishers from Ishigaki and Yilan both significantly depend on the waters for their livelihood. The waters around the Diaoyutai Islands have long been intractably disputed. In addition to the twisted diplomatic brawl, Taiwanese fishers are now growing wary of Japan asserting its claim around the sea, damaging Taiwanese fisheries.

While reaffirming Taiwan’s robust attitude championing its sovereignty and national interests, the Tsai administration could send a more accommodating and conciliatory gesture tackling the long-existing issue.

MOFA must ascertain where the initiative regarding the proposal originated. If it was set in motion by Ishigaki City or advocacy at the local level, merely striving for Tokyo’s attention, it would be wiser for both governments to reduce the tension and avoid unnecessary animosity.

On the contrary, if Tokyo is behind the proposal, it might have come as either a backlash against China-friendly voices among Japan’s political factions, or a reaction to pressure from the US to upset Beijing.

To avoid escalation, resorting to a bilateral regime based on the UN Charter, and relevant provisions in international law serve as a brilliant way to go. In 2013, Taiwan and Japan signed a fisheries agreement on the premise of steadfastly safeguarding maritime claims, putting aside disputes, and sharing fishery resources.

The agreement stipulated the arrangement for fishery operations in the overlapping exclusive economic zones around the Diaoyutai Islands, while cleverly evading twisted sovereign claims. Authenticated by the agreement, the North Pacific Fishery Commission has become an important dialogue platform for the two parties to negotiate fishing rules and handle fishing disputes.

There’s a mechanism to settle the controversy pragmatically via the existing regime.

While the commission is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online meetings provide another approach to solve technical difficulties, substantiated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) remote conference with US officials.

Wu also committed to proposing in the Legislative Yuan to establish a platform with Japan.

MOFA should revive the dialogue on a platform of reciprocity, shelve controversy and seek a consensus on a code of fisheries conduct.

Sun Ting-chen

Legal aide,

Legislative Yuan

Taipei