Driven by its star politician Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), a confident Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) swept the local government elections on Nov. 24, 2018. At that time, who would have thought that 2020 would be such a miserable year for the party?
In the presidential election in January, KMT candidate Han was crushed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who was re-elected with more than 8.17 million votes. In the Kaohsiung mayoral recall election on Saturday last week, Han, who had won the seat with more than 890,000 votes in 2018, was recalled with more than 930,000 votes.
Given the stark contrast, it is time for the party to rethink its road to recovery.
After 2000, the KMT lost its way. Its understanding of cross-strait and international affairs has increasingly lost clarity and definition, as it has domestically and in its interpretation of the Three Principles of the People (三民主義).
In particular, since China passed its “Anti-Secession” Law in 2005, the party’s thinking has gone from ambiguous to empty.
How can a ship that has lost its direction continue for another 15 years? It has only been possible thanks to previous generations of KMT who built a talent pool large enough that a single political star has been able to step up and singlehandedly save the party in times of trouble.
These charismatic figures have repeatedly managed to revive the zombie-like party, extending its empty existence.
While it might seem as if these stars have saved the party, they have in fact, unknowingly, worsened its illness. After they were knocked off their pedestals, the public started to ask what the party’s core values are, but they have been met with silence.
It has been more than 20 years since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 1999 adopted the Resolution on Taiwan’s Future, recognizing the legitimacy of the Republic of China (ROC), and the Tsai administration has even started to wave the ROC flag and advocate for “ROC on Taiwan.”
Regardless of whether this is a matter of deception or a political tool, the reality is that the Tsai administration’s political map has expanded into light-blue “ROC independence” (huadu, 華獨) territory. This raises the question of what value the KMT can offer.
While the KMT is trying to find a face-saving way out and calls for equality, freedom and democracy, the DPP is weaponizing the same calls, and is more willing than the KMT to support “progressive values.”
Whether or not the DPP is capable of putting these values into practice, at least its discourse is clear, and it dares to make claims and express itself, while the KMT is lost in a fog, confused over its position and searching for the next political star.
No matter which political direction the KMT takes, the ultimate solution is to focus the party around a set of core values. It can resume safeguarding the Three Principles of the People, or rethink whether to keep the so-called “1992 consensus.”
At this critical moment, the party should abandon its fixation on finding another star politician and review its values. It should clarify what contributions it can make, explain its vision for the nation’s future and take concrete and determined action to fulfill that vision. That is the only way to stage a comeback.
Chien Nien-chun is convener of the KMT reform committee’s youth participation group.
Translated by Eddy Chang
At no other time in the ancient story of international relations has Taiwan mattered as much as it does today and will in the next ten years. It is exceedingly difficult to think about the future in the middle of a once-in-a-century public health catastrophe. Yet hidden deep inside the dark shadows of every great crisis is the chance to remake the world. What might that new world look like? Will it shine brighter than the old one we remember? Or will the waves of death and economic destruction now washing over the face of the earth recede at long last
Taiwan is joining worldwide Black Lives Matter protests with a rally on Saturday at the 228 Peace Memorial Park in Taipei. On the surface, everything is fine in Taiwan: The COVID-19 outbreak has (hopefully) subsided, there is little civil unrest and the economy has not been hit as badly as other countries’. However, that does not mean people should turn a blind eye to what is going on in the world. With all the efforts to promote Taiwan internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the nation striving to achieve a diverse and inclusive society, it is also important for
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have blatantly disregarded the agreement between the UK and China that allows autonomy for Hong Kong. The protests going on today in Hong Kong are a direct result of the CCP’s lack of respect for self-determination and rule of law. The mainland government’s actions have demonstrated that the word and commitments of Xi and the Chinese ruling class cannot be trusted by the global community. This is yet another shameful situation for Xi and a self-inflicted wound by the CCP. In 1997, the UK agreed to cede its claim to Hong
I was about to celebrate my freedom after a mandatory 14-day home quarantine imposed by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on anyone arriving in Taiwan from abroad when I received a text message from the government: “COVID-19 has an incubation period of up to 22 days. Please continue to do self-health management for 7 days.” While I am no longer confined at home, I must “wear a mask at any time, and avoid visiting crowded places.” In other words, I was still potentially contagious so I needed to protect those I came into contact with. I did a lot of