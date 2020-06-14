KMT must rethink its political direction

By Chien Nien-chun 錢念群





Driven by its star politician Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), a confident Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) swept the local government elections on Nov. 24, 2018. At that time, who would have thought that 2020 would be such a miserable year for the party?

In the presidential election in January, KMT candidate Han was crushed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who was re-elected with more than 8.17 million votes. In the Kaohsiung mayoral recall election on Saturday last week, Han, who had won the seat with more than 890,000 votes in 2018, was recalled with more than 930,000 votes.

Given the stark contrast, it is time for the party to rethink its road to recovery.

After 2000, the KMT lost its way. Its understanding of cross-strait and international affairs has increasingly lost clarity and definition, as it has domestically and in its interpretation of the Three Principles of the People (三民主義).

In particular, since China passed its “Anti-Secession” Law in 2005, the party’s thinking has gone from ambiguous to empty.

How can a ship that has lost its direction continue for another 15 years? It has only been possible thanks to previous generations of KMT who built a talent pool large enough that a single political star has been able to step up and singlehandedly save the party in times of trouble.

These charismatic figures have repeatedly managed to revive the zombie-like party, extending its empty existence.

While it might seem as if these stars have saved the party, they have in fact, unknowingly, worsened its illness. After they were knocked off their pedestals, the public started to ask what the party’s core values are, but they have been met with silence.

It has been more than 20 years since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 1999 adopted the Resolution on Taiwan’s Future, recognizing the legitimacy of the Republic of China (ROC), and the Tsai administration has even started to wave the ROC flag and advocate for “ROC on Taiwan.”

Regardless of whether this is a matter of deception or a political tool, the reality is that the Tsai administration’s political map has expanded into light-blue “ROC independence” (huadu, 華獨) territory. This raises the question of what value the KMT can offer.

While the KMT is trying to find a face-saving way out and calls for equality, freedom and democracy, the DPP is weaponizing the same calls, and is more willing than the KMT to support “progressive values.”

Whether or not the DPP is capable of putting these values into practice, at least its discourse is clear, and it dares to make claims and express itself, while the KMT is lost in a fog, confused over its position and searching for the next political star.

No matter which political direction the KMT takes, the ultimate solution is to focus the party around a set of core values. It can resume safeguarding the Three Principles of the People, or rethink whether to keep the so-called “1992 consensus.”

At this critical moment, the party should abandon its fixation on finding another star politician and review its values. It should clarify what contributions it can make, explain its vision for the nation’s future and take concrete and determined action to fulfill that vision. That is the only way to stage a comeback.

Chien Nien-chun is convener of the KMT reform committee’s youth participation group.

Translated by Eddy Chang