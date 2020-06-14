The Judicial Yuan’s Council of Grand Justices on May 29 issued Constitutional Interpretation No. 791, declaring that Article 239 of the Criminal Code, which criminalizes adultery, and a proviso clause in Article 239 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) — “the withdrawal of a complaint against a spouse shall not be considered to be a withdrawal of a complaint against the other adulterer” — are unconstitutional.
The interpretation puts an end to 85 years of criminal punishment for adultery.
Citing five reasons, the justices concluded that the Criminal Code restricted the right to sexual autonomy and breached the principle of proportionality, while the proviso clause contravened the principle of fairness, and considered both null and void, effective immediately.
Only one among the 15 grand justices proposed a different interpretation, showing that there was large consensus behind the ruling.
With awareness about sexual autonomy growing in past decades, decriminalization of adultery has become the norm in many countries, and there are many reasons for this: Governments do not need to intervene in people’s intimate relations, morality cannot be measured by law, and marriage should be sustained by love and not be subjected to criminal punishment.
Most importantly, the decriminalization of adultery is not tantamount to legalizing adultery, as aggrieved spouses can still claim their rights under civil law.
Although the justices eloquently cited numerous reasons for their interpretation, the issue remains controversial.
As supporting and opposing opinions continue to contend with each other, the ruling is destined to be criticized.
The constitutional interpretation does not follow mainstream public opinion. Most opinion polls before and after the interpretation show that a majority opposes the the ruling.
According to an online poll conducted by the Ministry of Justice in 2015, 85 percent of respondents opposed decriminalizing adultery.
Subsequent polls have showed that at least 70 percent of the public remains in opposition, as also shown in an online poll last week in which around two-thirds of respondents opposed the interpretation.
The justices do not have to refer to poll results before issuing a ruling, but have to acknowledge precedent.
In 2002, the council issued Interpretation 554, in which it determined that restrictions on the freedom of sexual behavior are “essential in order to safeguard marriage, the family system, and the social order,” thus declaring that the criminalization of adultery was not in conflict with the Constitution.
Overturning the previous interpretation, simply because the council’s composition has changed, and overriding mainstream public opinion, draws two criticisms.
First, the latest interpretation indicates that criminalizing adultery imposes direct restrictions on the right to sexual autonomy, violating basic human rights protected by Article 22 of the Constitution.
However, Grand Justice Wu Chen-huan (吳陳鐶) — the justice opposing the interpretation — said that while adultery is an act belonging to the private sphere, marriage involves many aspects of public interest, and criminal punishment for adultery helps safeguard monogamy.
Seen from this perspective, the latest interpretation, which places too much emphasis on the right to sexual autonomy, is too progressive, and in effect safeguards a married person’s extramarital affairs.
Sarcastic responses to the ruling, such as “adulterers are the greatest beneficiary” or “people sleeping with another person’s spouse no longer have to worry about imprisonment as long as they have money to pay civil compensation,” are irrational, but a reflection of public opinion.
Second, the interpretation raises the questions of whether the justices are too powerful and whether they have overruled the Constitution based on their own progressive viewpoint.
Even the elevated justices on the US Supreme Court face similar accusations, especially when cases are related to sensitive topics, where the justices’ personal value systems and ideologies might affect their judgement.
Taiwan’s latest constitutional interpretation is as progressive as Interpretation No. 748 that legalized same-sex marriage, and it considerably affects the nation’s relatively conservative society.
As Wu said: Even if adultery is to be decriminalized, the task should be carried out by the Legislative Yuan, which represents the nation’s public, and resolved in a democratic way rather than by the judiciary, enticing the grand justices to overstep their duties.
The gap between elite legal professionals on the Council of Grand Justices and mainstream public opinion underscores the importance of including different sectors of society in judicial procedures.
This is reflected in the proposed implementation of a jury system or a lay judge system.
Only if other social sectors also have a say in the judicial system can legal expertise be maintained while social context is duly considered.
The judiciary sould move closer to the general public, instead of detaching itself from common sense.
While adultery has been decriminalized, despite insufficient public dialogue and a lack of supplementary measures, opponents should refrain from claiming that the Constitution safeguards the right to be disloyal to one’s spouse.
After all, Taiwanese society attaches great importance to loyalty in marriage, and the urgent task at hand is to enhance in the Civil Code the protection of the aggrieved party’s rights.
While this has been frequently proposed, the most crucial aspect in demands that the Civil Code be amended is that adulterers are to be held accountable for damaging the aggrieved party’s family.
An amendment should for example aim to increase compensation in favor of the aggrieved party, relax conditions for petitioning the court to grant a divorce, request that the adulterer pay a reasonable and feasible alimony, ensure that the aggrieved party gets custody of the children, and prevent future infringements.
The law must offer fair protection for the aggrieved party in an adultery case.
From this perspective, Constitutional Interpretation No. 791 is too progressive. Until society is able to accept the ruling, it is necessary to embark on follow-up actions to offer protection for the aggrieved party. The ruling might only then have a positive effect.
Translated by Chang Ho-ming
