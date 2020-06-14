EDITORIAL: Exam fraud highlights hiring issues

An examination fraud ring accused of charging people money to take public service examinations on their behalf was busted in Kaohsiung on Tuesday.

Suspects in the case include doctors, lawyers and other professionals, prosecutors said, adding that the alleged clients included an applicant who said his girlfriend would leave him if he failed to secure a public-sector job and other candidates persuaded by parents who paid the fee for them.

Although public service examinations are common in many countries, this case highlights issues with Taiwan’s hiring system. Prosecutors said that one alleged client hired by China Steel Corp was fired within a year due to incompetence.

The ring was active for two years and because the key suspect seems to have destroyed records, many cheaters are likely unidentified and still in their positions, meaning that there is probably no correlation between their exam scores and job competency.

All of the public-sector applicants had likely attained a certain minimum education, but the proxies — which included students from National Tsing Hua University and National Chiao Tung University, medical interns and junior-high school science teachers — were not civil servants, meaning that the examinations do not test a person’s job skills, but only show if they are good test takers.

In most places public service examinations are just general aptitude tests that gauge an applicant’s ability to handle a variety of generic situations.

Some applicants to the French public sector, according to a 2002 book titled Competency Management in the Public Sector: European Variations on a Theme, had shown that they were capable of handling problems similar to those encountered in a government job, but failed the civil service examination because it did not test for job skills.

Taiwanese managers have often complained that new recruits lack practical skills, even those from prestigious schools. Many Taiwanese perform well on English-language tests — a required skill for many professions and post-secondary education — but cannot hold a conversation in English.

Yet, despite recurring examples of a disconnect between test results and practical skills, institutions in Taiwan continue to favor testing.

Public-sector jobs are highly sought after in Taiwan because they pay well, are stable, rarely require overtime — and when they do, civil servants are compensated for it — and often entail less responsibility than their counterparts in the private sector. As a result, highly competitive examinations have been used to “weed out” candidates so that supply does not overwhelm demand.

Many people seek a job in the public sector for its well-known benefits, or because family pressured them. However, the examinations are so generic, largely irrelevant and arbitrarily difficult that they do not effectively show which candidates are best suited for a position, or if they are passionate about the job.

The government should reform the selection process by placing a greater emphasis on job-specific skills, and should move the examination to a training component or study program, rather than incorporating it in the hiring process.

Training or study programs for the public sector could be conducted in schools set up for that purpose, similar to police academies, or by establishing career-specific majors at universities.

There are political science and public administration courses, but having a “public-sector track” would involve having programs tailored to specific jobs in the government, thus ensuring that the applicants are prepared and purpose-driven.

Skills obtained in those programs should be transferrable to other career paths, in the event that a government applicant is unsuccessful. However, candidates would at least have the right interests and skills for a public-sector job.