[ LETTER ]

Stop running

Imagine watching the Summer Olympics’ 400m track race. As the runners round the bend, one runner starts to pull away from the field. As they enter the final straight, the runner is clearly far ahead of the pack. By the time he crosses the finish line, he is a full 55m ahead of any other runner. However, instead of stopping and raising his arms in victory, the runner keeps on going, across the field, out of the stadium, down the road — and just keeps running.

No, that is not a scene from the movie Forrest Gump. It is instead how Taiwan has been handling its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not too long after the crisis started, it was clear that Taiwan was taking prudent measures to curb the spread of the virus within the nation — and those measures have been unquestionably successful.

As of writing this letter, Taiwan has gone 55 days without a single domestic case. Yet, despite this, instead of accepting the fruits of victory, like the runner in the race, Taiwan still continues to run and run.

Fast-food restaurants continue to rope off every other seat and shops continue to make customers wait at the door until someone takes their temperature before entering.

When I ask why the continued measures, the answer given is “just in case.” Ask just in case what? The answer is “maybe there is something we do not know.”

That is true. There is, and will always be, “something” we do not know.

Does this mean that we will forever continue with the restrictions now being imposed? Will masks permanently be mandatory on all forms of public transportation? Will we never again be able to eat a meal while traveling from Taipei to Kaohsiung on the high-speed rail?

If the answer is no (and most people I speak with feel that it is), then the question is when? When is enough enough?

Fifty-five days without a case of domestic origin is a good indication that the virus is not active within Taiwan. Why then do we continue to require and enforce highly restrictive measures as if it were?

It is true that there might be something we do not know, but it is also true that there is a lot that we do know. We know that by relying on science, Taiwan was able to keep its populace safe from the viral pandemic.

Now it is time to rely on that same science and allow the populace to enjoy the fruits of that victory.

It is time to stop running.

Dudley McConnell

Taichung