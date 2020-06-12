One might have many motivations for wanting Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) removed from office: He failed to deliver on his grandiose campaign promises, he abandoned Kaohsiung to run for president and lost, and he misspoke frequently.
Kaohsiung’s residents might also be dissatisfied with the lack of improvements to chronic local problems such as flooding and pollution.
Yet a phenomenon does not rise and fall from minutiae. Han was elected mayor as an expression of discontent toward the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, with grievances including sluggish economic recovery and unpopular labor reforms.
Han’s solution for economic recovery was better bilateral relations with China, which aligns with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
What distinguishes Han from his party comrades was his decision to visit the Central Government Liaison Office in Hong Kong.
The office was installed in Hong Kong to ensure that the former British colony is subservient to Beijing, symbolically and practically.
Whereas a visit to China can still be whitewashed as a neighborly visit between equals, Han’s visit to the office represented his acceptance of this relationship of subjugation.
Once that fatal mistake was made, Han metamorphosed into the symbolic political figure of accepting an “one country, two systems” arrangement for Taiwan.
Reinforced by the support of Beijing’s propaganda machinery and the demonstrative dilapidation of Hong Kong’s political situation, no amount of rhetorical embroidery can extenuate Han’s image as a supporter of “one country, two systems” for Taiwan, even after he publicly rejected the idea when repeatedly being prodded by the media.
Han’s alliance with Beijing and incompetence as mayor was met with fury from Kaohsiung residents. Old Testament justice was served when Han was ousted with more votes than in the election that put him in office.
The political death sentence to Han should mark the start of a new chapter in Taiwanese politics, where the idea of “one country, two systems” is marked as electorally toxic.
The KMT needs to find a new footing for its pro- unification stance; former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) passive doctrine of “no unification, no independence, no use of force” might not suffice anymore.
At the same time, Beijing could recognize the dwindling support for its proposal for Taiwan, and move toward annexing Taiwan through other means, perhaps even by force.
It becomes more imperative for the government to take advantage of China’s diplomatic setbacks in the past few months, and secure international support and alliances wherever they might come, while simultaneously preparing for the worst.
Each of the Republic of China’s remaining diplomatic relationships must be defended tooth and nail, and national defense capability should be revamped to rise to the challenge.
After all, “happy is that city which in time of peace thinks of war.”
Bernard W is a University of Toronto alumnus and a former policy researcher at a pro-Beijing think tank.
