Judicial reform must be principled

By Chen Chien-shun 陳健順





The Judicial Yuan and several civic groups have been debating whether Taiwan should adopt a lay judge or a jury trial system. Each side has its staunch advocates, with the Legislative Yuan being caught in the middle.

I have worked in the judicial system for almost 30 years, mainly on criminal litigation, and I would like to use this opportunity to comment on the issue.

After many years observing the progress of judicial reform in this nation, I have discovered that, although the competent authorities have expended much time, effort and resources on judicial reform, a vast majority of their policies have failed to touch upon the core issue, instead merely making a superficial show of apparent reform, while bringing about limited progress.

Many policy debates that meant to get to the root of the problem have only muddied the waters and lost focus on the problem itself, the aforementioned debate being a case in point.

Whether it is the lay judge system or the jury trial system that is ultimately adopted, the one thing that unites the two systems is the need for a prior implementation of an indictment-only principle of evidence discovery.

Essentially, this principle requires that when a prosecutor brings a case to court, the documents and evidence pertaining to the case are not handed to the judge prior to the commencement of a trial, to avoid any pretrial determination of the verdict.

If this is not implemented properly, the whole house of cards will fall, irrespective of which system — lay judge or jury — is used.

Consequently, the discussion of how to implement an indictment-only based system far outstrips in importance the question of whether to adopt a lay judge or jury system.

Neither system is at the moment used in courts, which means that judges, prosecutors and lawyers have no practical experience in how such systems are to be operated. Academia can tell them how the systems work in principle, and yet they would be absolute beginners in operating either system.

When it comes to the implementation of an indictment-only based system, there is not a single practitioner of law in Taiwan with relevant expertise.

If this reform is implemented in one fell swoop, including the indictment-only principle simultaneously with either a lay judge or jury system, the wheels are almost certain to come off.

Irrespective of whether the legislature can arrive at a consensus on which system to adopt before the end of this extraordinary legislative session, it should first pass all clauses related to the indictment-only principle, the adoption of which has been entirely uncontroversial through all three readings, and it should formally implement it as soon as possible.

In the event that there is already consensus on which system to adopt, a certain proportion of cases should be conducted according to the indictment-only principle during a transitionary period in which citizen participation in trials is introduced.

This would allow judges, prosecutors and lawyers to obtain a substantial amount of practical experience in how the system is to be operated before being formally and fully introduced.

This cannot be replaced by trial simulations.

On the other hand, if a consensus remains unattainable, it is still important to first implement the uncontroversial indictment-only principle, and perhaps to promulgate provisional legislation on lay participation, allowing it to be introduced initially, until the new lay participation system is written into law, potentially by Jan. 1, 2023.

This would afford competent authorities a substantial amount of time for further deliberation. The reason a citizen judge law cannot constitute the core of judicial reform is because the implementation of a single system alone cannot achieve a thorough reform of the judiciary as a whole.

It might be in question what, then, would constitute the core of judicial reform. It would take a thorough sea change in the idea of what judicial power entails.

For a consensus to be achieved on this question, it would require efforts in education, not just legal education, but efforts to be made by the entire education system, before Taiwan would be able to cut through the Gordian knot in which the judiciary has got itself tied.

Chen Chien-shun is a Hsinchu District Court judge.

Translated by Paul Cooper