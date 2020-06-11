EDITORIAL: Chiang must leave Han behind

Saturday last week was a bad day for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), and in one respect, it was also a bad day for Kaohsiung. However, it will hopefully lead to good things for Taiwanese politics.

It was a disaster for Han and the KMT as he became the first mayor of a special municipality to be recalled after being resoundingly rejected by Kaohsiung voters, and because Han, until now — and perhaps even still — has been one of the KMT’s most electable figures of the past two years.

It was a tragic day for the municipality, as then-Kaohsiung City Council speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源) fell to his death hours after the election result was announced.

On Sunday, Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷), a member of the New Power Party (NPP) known for her tough questioning of the mayor in council meetings, went to the funeral home to pay her respects to Hsu.

As she attempted to enter, an official loyal to Han criticized her having the audacity to show up, and she left in tears.

Addressing the confrontation at a news conference later, Huang spoke of the need for Kaohsiung to move forward and to unite.

She also said that Han, in his post-recall election speech, had failed to demonstrate contrition, humility and acknowledgement of his own culpability for his rejection, seeking instead to accuse the Democratic Progressive Party of mobilizing state resources to target him and sully his name.

While Huang spoke of unity, Han tried to parry the blame and to sow division. That he views the situation in this way and used his platform to fan tensions comes as little surprise to anyone who has watched him over the past two years.

Fortunately, Han has confirmed that he is not going to contest the result, as the “Han wave” has been quite a ride, but it ultimately showed him to lack true leadership qualities.

Some KMT figures and political commentators say that Han remains the KMT’s best bet for electoral success, in the absence of any other obvious strong leaders, and are wondering whether his next move should be to vie for the KMT chairmanship next year or Taipei mayor in 2022.

Although he lost the Jan. 11 presidential election to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Han was still able to gain more votes than the KMT’s 2016 candidate, former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫). Clearly, he remains able to win votes.

This thinking is flawed for two reasons. First, Han is a divisive figure. It is arguable that the reason for Tsai’s historic vote tally in January was partly due to voters trying to ensure Han did not become president, and more people voted for his recall than voted for him in the 2018 mayoral election.

Second, it is surely more important for the KMT to champion somebody with true leadership qualities, not simply one who will do well at the ballot box in the short term.

The KMT is not operating in the same political climate as a decade ago. Its brand has been tarnished through association with Beijing, its core electorate is waning in numbers, its finances have been drained and it faces competition from viable alternatives such as the NPP and the Taiwan People’s Party.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) is not everybody’s idea of a charismatic leader, but nevertheless he is chairman and represents a younger generation compared with the old guard of the KMT elite.

Chiang needs to view Han as a spent force, rejected in a matter of months at both the national and local levels, and transform himself into a leader that people can believe in if the party is to have any chance of remaining viable.