[ LETTER ]

Regrets and blessings

On Saturday, after his recall was passed, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) appeared on stage to lead his city government team at a news conference. He expressed two thank yous, three regrets and one blessing, but he neglected to offer any self-reflection or apologies.

I feel it appropriate to offer two thank yous, three regrets and one blessing, in response to the mayor’s omissions.

First, I would like to thank the Kaohsiung voters who were brave enough to stand up and be counted, and to cast their sacred vote. They told the politician who had let them down that just as their vote had the power to install him as mayor, it also had the power to remove him, and that the mayor who broke his campaign promises and evaded his duty to look after them would be made to bow before them.

I would also like to thank all of those who organized this vote, police and Taiwanese who conducted themselves in a rational and peaceful manner in this important vote, which went ahead without conflict or the spillage of blood. This is what democracy looks like in Taiwan.

My first regret is that the object of the recall could not find it in himself to reflect on his failings or to apologize.

Ignoring that about 940,000 people voted against him, Han had the sheer audacity to say that the 130,000 eligible voters who stayed home on the day were the silent majority that supported him.

This was a brazen misrepresentation of the truth.

My second regret is that the mayor whom the Kaohsiung voters had elected with such high expectations was unable to deliver, and who more egregiously, after only one year on the job, took a three-month hiatus to take part in the presidential election.

The one promise he did manage to fulfil was to bring the young people who had moved to the north back home, but unfortunately for him it was only to return briefly on Saturday to kick him out of office.

My third regret is that, on the evening of the vote, Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源) fell to his death from his apartment building, and yet some people felt it necessary to mock him and to speak ill of the dead. There is no place for such behavior, and it is to be roundly condemned.

Finally, I would like to extend my blessings to Taiwanese, who cherish their hard-won freedoms and democracy. Unlike in China, we do not have to breach the Great Firewall just to post on Facebook or access YouTube, are able to openly criticize our politicians without fear of being disappeared, and can use the votes in our hand to bring down underperforming politicians.

This democracy and freedom was won for us with the blood, sweat and tears of many courageous people.

I also extend my blessings to the young generation in China and hope that they, too, will one day rise up, overthrow their authoritarian government and, like Taiwanese, breathe in the sweet air of freedom and democracy.

Chiu Pao-fu

Tainan