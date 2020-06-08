Migrants need social space
Many differing opinions have been expressed in the media recently about people who sit on the floor in the main hall of Taipei Railway Station.
Migrant workers from Taipei and New Taipei City have come to regard the station as a place to gather and make friends. This has been going on for years, so do the authorities really mean to clear the area for good just because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
The prospect of a ban has become a matter of widespread concern and discussion.
On this occasion, the people whose behavior is under discussion are migrant workers. It brings to mind the Javan mynah — a species of bird that came to Taiwan from abroad. If you search for articles about mynahs, they all say that Javan mynahs are invading the habitats of other mynahs that are native to Taiwan.
The newly arrived are always labeled as “not of our kind.” At what point does a transient bird become a resident? It takes a long period to adjust.
However, the attitude of the local people can be a key factor as to whether the newcomers blend in or are involved in disputes.
In 2004, I took part in a Ministry of the Interior field trip to find out how Japan assists and manages homeless people. It came as a big surprise to look down from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building to see Shinjuku Central Park filled with blue tents, which were homeless people’s only shelter from wind and rain.
At the time, Japan’s economy had already been stagnating for 12 years. To become more internationally competitive, Japanese companies laid off large numbers of employees.
While many lost their jobs, others earned less from their work. Unable to rent accommodation, they ended up on the streets.
Surely, they did not willingly seek shelter in the park. If they were not allowed to stay there temporarily, where else could they go?
This is a problem that governments have to face and a task they must shoulder. It is also an area in which non-governmental organizations can lend a helping hand.
I, too, have walked across the chessboard-patterned floor of Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, weaving among groups of people sitting on the floor. Although I do not understand their languages, I could sense how they were giving one another solace as strangers in a strange land.
It made me think of the Javan mynah, and I wondered when the Taiwanese will come around to welcoming it and cherishing it as a resident bird.
Weng Shao-fei
Tainan
Taiwan and a new ‘WHO’
It is with respect that I submit this letter imploring Taiwan to think long and hard about hitching a wagon to the US in respect of participating in a new world health initiative.
US President Donald Trump’s petulance is probably well placed. However, the world needs to investigate his at best unsubstantiated allegations.
What other countries would withdraw from the WHO and follow the US? I suspect not many of the major power players.
Trump’s re-election in November is not a given.
Should he be a one-term wonder, and that is looking increasingly likely given his lack of leadership among other fatal weaknesses, the Democratic Party might simply roll back any initiatives and rejoin the WHO, which would leave Taiwan fully exposed to China’s ultimate ridicule.
Taiwan should be circumspect and at least wait out the elections in the US and not rush into a catastrophic decision.
Peter Watson
Kaohsiung
