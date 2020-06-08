Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s (李克強) annual work report at the Chinese National People’s Congress on May 22 did not give a numerical economic growth target for this year, for the first time since 1994. As China is facing economic havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not realistic to set a growth target.
Instead, Li in his report only gave numerical targets on consumer prices, fiscal deficits, new employment and the urban unemployment rate, suggesting that ensuring employment and people’s livelihoods through fiscal policies are priorities for Beijing.
Based on the report, the Chinese State Council aims to ensure that people have work and that their needs are met; that market mechanisms and food and energy security are maintained; and that industrial supply chains are kept stable after the pandemic ends.
However, not mentioning a GDP growth target has raised suspicions that Beijing will not achieve the “moderately prosperous society” target envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) for this year, including goals of doubling per capita income from 2010 levels, doubling its GDP and eliminating poverty.
Prior to the virus outbreak, China’s efforts to build a “moderately prosperous society” had already been challenged by its economic slowdown and trade conflicts with the US. The arrival of COVID-19 has made those goals completely impractical. This reality became clearer when China’s annual National People’s Congress closed on May 28 and Li told a news conference in Beijing that the average per capita annual income in China is 30,000 yuan (US$4,236), adding that there are more than 600 million people whose monthly income is barely 1,000 yuan, which is not enough to rent a room in a mid-sized Chinese city.
According to media reports, many Chinese were shocked by Li’s revelation. Reports said that people could not believe a person could live on so little and some thought that Li might have made an error.
They asked where those 600 million poor Chinese are from and how it could be possible for China — the world’s second-largest economy with a per capita GDP of about US$10,000 last year — to have about 43 percent of its 1.4 billion population on such low income.
However, Chinese media later confirmed Li’s figures, which came from a study conducted last year by Beijing Normal University’s China Institute for Income Distribution. The study found that the number of low-income families in China is larger than people expected. Seventy-five percent of the 600 million are from farming villages, and about 70 percent of those people live in central and western parts of the country, it found.
While some Chinese experts said that the figure includes people who were not employed, such as students and retirees, the data explained why the Chinese government wants to get rid of poverty: A large number of Chinese are facing employment and income problems, and wealth disparity is increasing due to the pandemic’s effect on the economy.
Li’s highlighting of the plight of those 600 million is a confession, and no speculation is needed about the disagreement between him and Xi.
Despite Xi’s “China Dream” policy and the nation’s economic transformation since the launch of reforms about 40 years ago, its society ruled by the Chinese Communist Party is still weak and the so-called “socialism with Chinese characteristics” is not superior — it only projects a false image of China.
In the post-pandemic era, China faces a more daunting task in eradicating poverty and providing employment.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide. Despite countries being under pressure economically and from the novel coronavirus, China’s National People’s Congress last month passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, a decision that has shocked the world. Let there be no doubt: This move is the beginning of the end of China’s plans for “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Proposed amendments to extradition laws last year ignited massive protests in Hong Kong, with millions of participants, shocking the world and making confrontation between government forces and those who opposed the change a permanent part of Hong
China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group today began live-fire exercises in the Bohai Sea, which are to continue until Wednesday next week. The sea’s similarity to conditions in the Taiwan Strait means that it is used by China’s military to test tactics and war-game an invasion of Taiwan. It follows live-fire exercises in the South and East China seas by the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) 73rd and 74th groups, confirmed yesterday by Chinese state media. Both army groups, garrisoned in China’s Fujian and Guangdong provinces respectively, are believed to be tasked with preparing for an invasion of Taiwan. While a potential Chinese invasion
Protecting domestic workers Ms Heidi Chang’s (張姮燕) article (“Employers need protections too,” May 24, page 6) made the case that “migrant workers’” rights had improved in Taiwan, but employers’ rights had not, going so far as to complain that all employers are treated equally under the law — as though this was not how the law was supposed to work. The truth is that the rights of foreign blue-collar workers have still not caught up with the rights their employers have always enjoyed. This segment of the foreign community in Taiwan is more likely than other groups to encounter abuse. Recently, a care
Today marks the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre on June 4, 1989. At the time, many nations expressed horror over the time of the brutal crackdown, condemning the use of state violence against a country’s own citizens. In Taiwan, where the government then had perhaps the most accurate handle on the nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), there was revulsion, but little surprise. Hong Kongers watched in trepidation. The British government had only four years prior agreed to hand Hong Kong back to China in 1997, having signed the Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1985. If Hong Kongers did not trust