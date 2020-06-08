EDITORIAL: China’s daunting poverty situation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s (李克強) annual work report at the Chinese National People’s Congress on May 22 did not give a numerical economic growth target for this year, for the first time since 1994. As China is facing economic havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not realistic to set a growth target.

Instead, Li in his report only gave numerical targets on consumer prices, fiscal deficits, new employment and the urban unemployment rate, suggesting that ensuring employment and people’s livelihoods through fiscal policies are priorities for Beijing.

Based on the report, the Chinese State Council aims to ensure that people have work and that their needs are met; that market mechanisms and food and energy security are maintained; and that industrial supply chains are kept stable after the pandemic ends.

However, not mentioning a GDP growth target has raised suspicions that Beijing will not achieve the “moderately prosperous society” target envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) for this year, including goals of doubling per capita income from 2010 levels, doubling its GDP and eliminating poverty.

Prior to the virus outbreak, China’s efforts to build a “moderately prosperous society” had already been challenged by its economic slowdown and trade conflicts with the US. The arrival of COVID-19 has made those goals completely impractical. This reality became clearer when China’s annual National People’s Congress closed on May 28 and Li told a news conference in Beijing that the average per capita annual income in China is 30,000 yuan (US$4,236), adding that there are more than 600 million people whose monthly income is barely 1,000 yuan, which is not enough to rent a room in a mid-sized Chinese city.

According to media reports, many Chinese were shocked by Li’s revelation. Reports said that people could not believe a person could live on so little and some thought that Li might have made an error.

They asked where those 600 million poor Chinese are from and how it could be possible for China — the world’s second-largest economy with a per capita GDP of about US$10,000 last year — to have about 43 percent of its 1.4 billion population on such low income.

However, Chinese media later confirmed Li’s figures, which came from a study conducted last year by Beijing Normal University’s China Institute for Income Distribution. The study found that the number of low-income families in China is larger than people expected. Seventy-five percent of the 600 million are from farming villages, and about 70 percent of those people live in central and western parts of the country, it found.

While some Chinese experts said that the figure includes people who were not employed, such as students and retirees, the data explained why the Chinese government wants to get rid of poverty: A large number of Chinese are facing employment and income problems, and wealth disparity is increasing due to the pandemic’s effect on the economy.

Li’s highlighting of the plight of those 600 million is a confession, and no speculation is needed about the disagreement between him and Xi.

Despite Xi’s “China Dream” policy and the nation’s economic transformation since the launch of reforms about 40 years ago, its society ruled by the Chinese Communist Party is still weak and the so-called “socialism with Chinese characteristics” is not superior — it only projects a false image of China.

In the post-pandemic era, China faces a more daunting task in eradicating poverty and providing employment.