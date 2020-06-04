The news is awash with stories of regional tensions, with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducting military drills targeted at taking the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea, the regular passage of US Navy vessels through the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, China passing new national security legislation throwing Hong Kong into turmoil and the COVID-19 pandemic sending the global economy into a tailspin, among others.
Meanwhile, Taiwan is dealing with incidents related to military discipline that have led to concerns over the preparedness of the military.
In her inaugural address, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on May 20 mentioned the importance of education and training within the military, and how her administration would focus on ensuring that leaders “foster a modern management system that emphasizes professionalism” so that the military would regain the respect of Taiwanese.
In terms of military education and training, it is no small matter.
The military has tended to gloss over the importance of education. Senior leaders at military academies generally only have their experience in the ranks to recommend them, with only a scant few having done any academic research or published any papers on military matters throughout their careers in the armed forces. The majority are strangers to academia.
If the leaders within the hallowed halls of military academies have precious little academic background, there are bound to be problems with leadership principles and capability.
This is different in Japan. The president of Japan’s National Defense Academy has a doctorate under his belt. As a professor, he is suitable to head an academic institution. If Japan can do this, surely Taiwan can do it, too.
Another issue is the deeply subjective decisionmaking on which promotions within the armed forces are frequently based. Military personnel are often promoted for who they are rather than for what they can do, and this leads to resentment and low morale within the military.
An officer with more than 20 years of service experience said that many personnel decisions were based on subjective factors, with legal requirements playing but a token role.
This causes military personnel to lose incentive and motivation, and it of course adversely affects their work attitude. However, this is not merely a loss for individuals, it is a loss for the armed forces as a whole.
The military is facing more scrutiny and higher expectations than it used to, and in a rapidly changing environment, it is important that it is seen to be fit for purpose. This is the only way that the military is going to be able to win back public trust.
The military is only able to make improvements if it manages to reform the way education and training of its leadership is conducted.
Education and training are going to be important sources of military capability in future conflicts, and personnel must be the backbone of this. Given the rapid expansion of the PLA’s might, it is of major importance that Taiwan’s military keeps pace.
Chang Yan-ting is an adjunct professor at National Defense University.
Translated by Paul Cooper
China took advantage of the vacuum left behind when US carriers stayed out of the western Pacific Ocean due to COVID-19 outbreaks on several US Navy warships. The Chinese government is solidifying its hold on artificial islands in the South China Sea by moving in missiles and surveillance equipment, and formalizing its occupation by creating two municipal districts in the region under Hainan Island’s Sansha — Xisha District on Woody Island (Yongxing Island, 永興島) to administer the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) and Nansha District on Fiery Cross Reef (Yongshu Reef, 永暑島) to administer the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) —
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) yesterday wrapped up its annual party conference-cum-national decision-making forums in Beijing: the National People’s Congress (NPC) and National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), known colloquially as the “two meetings.” They are normally tightly choreographed affairs, designed to project an image of stability and unassailable strength, but several events leading up this month’s sessions provided strong indications that all is not well in the state of Denmark. The first sign of major discontent came in March, at the height of the COVID-19 crisis in China, when an article by real-estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang
French firm DCI-DESCO in April won a bid to upgrade Taiwan’s Lafayette frigates, which has strained ties between China and France. In 1991, France sold Taiwan six Lafayette frigates and in 1992 sold it 60 Mirage 2000 fighter jets. To prevent arms sales between the nations, China negotiated an agreement with France and in 1994 in a joint statement, France promised that there would be no future arms sales to Taiwan. From China’s point of view, the DCI-DESCO deal constitutes a breach of the agreement, but the French stance is that it is not selling Taiwan new weapons, but instead providing a
Chung Yuan ChristiaN University is clearly in bed with the People’s Republic of China. This can be the only explanation why the school’s authorities have done their utmost to shield a student, who lodged a complaint against an associate professor, and then used thuggish tactics to compel the teacher to issue two separate apologies to China. The original complaint, filed by an unnamed Chinese student, was for remarks by associate professor Chao Ming-wei (招名威) during a class on the origin of COVID-19. A second complaint was filed by the same student after Chao, during an apology, stated that he was a