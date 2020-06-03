Han recall a vote against Beijing’s influence

By Vincent Chen 陳建志





China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday last week approved a plan to draw up legislation governing national security enforcement in Hong Kong. The legislation is likely to be implemented in Hong Kong soon after it is enacted, which could happen as early as August.

This development signals the death of the “one country, two systems” formula in Hong Kong, and it demonstrates the fraudulent nature of China’s 1997 pledge to Hong Kongers and the UK that the territory’s capitalist system and lifestyle would not change for 50 years.

RUBBER STAMP

In the future, the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) will be just a rubber stamp. If the government in Beijing deems it to be necessary, the People’s Congress could amend Hong Kong’s Basic Law, even without consulting the LegCo.

China’s law enforcement agencies — the Public Security Bureau and People’s Armed Police — and intelligence agencies could arrest Hong Kongers on the grounds of national security.

This would seriously threaten the security of pan-democratic candidates in September’s LegCo election. Even if they are elected, they might be framed and indicted on bogus national security charges, and disqualified from LegCo membership.

Does anyone in Taiwan still believe that the Chinese communist regime respects the terms of its agreements? Does anyone still want to sign a peace treaty with communist China? Hong Kong can only show Taiwan once and only die once, and then it will be no more. How can those living in Taiwan not be wary?

Despite all of this, there exists in Taiwan a gaggle of politicians who tirelessly revel in the “Chinese dream” of “great unification.” They see themselves as “superior Chinese” and do not conceal their admiration for the Chinese regime.

The foremost representative of these politicians is Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜): A Google image search for 韓國瑜+中聯辦 — the Chinese characters for Han’s name and the title of the Chinese government’s liaison offices in Hong Kong and Macau — shows plenty of photographs of Han visiting various communist Chinese officials over the past few years.

Han, wearing a well-ironed suit and sitting or standing upright instead of slouching, looks over the moon in every image. He definitely did not turn up late when visiting liaison office officials in Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen, and the chief executives of Hong Kong and Macau.

For this reason alone, Kaohsiung residents who identify with freedom and democracy, and feel sympathy for Hong Kongers in their time of hardship should not hesitate to vote in favor of recalling Han on Saturday.

A recall ballot can do more than remove an unfit mayor — it can tell China’s dictatorial communist regime and Taiwan’s allies that there is no market for China-loving politicians in Taiwan. Indeed, this might be the most meaningful mission each recall ballot can perform.

NATIONAL ISSUE

The Han recall is a Kaohsiung issue, but China’s approval of Hong Kong national security legislation also makes it a concern for the whole nation, and even for the global community.

Kaohsiung residents who are qualified to cast a recall ballot should realize how much others envy them for having this opportunity to make their voices heard.

Vincent Chen is a manager in the information and communications industry and former publicity section convener of the Wild Lily student movement.

Translated by Julian Clegg