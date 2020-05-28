Benefits of a national-level exam for teachers

By Chen Chi-nung 陳啟濃





A debate has been raging for many years over Taiwan’s teacher’s selection test, with accusations of a non-transparent process that include “special favors,” rigged selection processes with pre-chosen candidates and salary fixing.

Persistent rumors of improper practices have led to a constant state of turmoil within the teaching profession.

Generally speaking, fewer rumors surround the selection processes run by county and municipal governments than appointments organized at a school level.

However, it might be that county and municipal-level appointments are equally non-transparent, but have received less exposure.

It is unfortunate, since becoming a teacher should be a matter of pride and a key milestone in one’s life; yet due to the controversy dogging the selection tests, the profession has been tarnished, teachers have become the target of gossip and their abilities are questioned.

At one time, teacher recruitment was solely in the hands of school principals.

Retired teachers will tell you that, there once was a price tag for being employed, and the top schools of the day were particularly shameless.

The government in 1997 passed the Regulations Governing Teaching Staff Evaluation Committees for High-schools and Further Education Institutions (高級中等以下學校教師評審委員會設置辦法), which were intended to remove principals’ arbitrary power to hire by establishing teacher evaluation committees.

Committee members were to be selected through free elections from a school’s faculty.

The power to hire teachers was placed in the hands of teachers and the role of principal was reduced to an honorary position with responsibilities, but without power.

However, over the years, many committees have become powerful forces in their own right and have begun to emulate the very thing they were to replace: corrupt principals.

A principal is at least constrained by their fixed tenure in office, but teachers could have a permanent seat on a committee.

The committee system is not a bad idea in itself, but the power invested in committees is a double-edged sword. Whether a committee employs high quality teachers depends on its composition and structure.

Given the many years of turmoil and malpractice cases, the Ministry of Education should consider improving the level of the teacher’s selection test by implementing a standardized exam comparable to the national college entrance exam.

This would supersede the unified selection tests now in use at the county and municipal-level, as well as the screening carried out by the ministry, which would have many advantages.

First, a national-level examination would give teachers a valuable, recognized qualification.

Second, by implementing a national qualification, teachers would be saved time and stress of multiple screening and assessment processes, which would also reduce the amount of duplication and wasted resources.

As the number of teachers taking the exam increases over time, it would have the added benefit of increasing fairness and, as a result, allow teachers to regain the trust of the public.

Finally, it would help to promote talent nationwide, since there are usually a limited number of candidates to choose from when it comes to filling positions in remote and rural areas of the country.

A national exam would take talented student teachers from these areas and should allow for a more even distribution of the well-qualified teachers.

Chen Chi-nung is the principal of Nantou Shuili Junior-High School.

Translated by Edward Jones