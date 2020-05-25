The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has been giving daily COVID-19 updates for almost four months, and on several occasions when major developments have arisen, the news conferences have attracted large numbers of viewers.
The entire nation is anxious about the pandemic, and interest in the latest news has become a part of daily life. Watching the center’s daily news conferences has become something of a national ritual.
The pandemic has stabilized within Taiwan due to the admirable efforts of each person living in the nation conducting themselves with the utmost responsibility, and in certain cases making considerable sacrifices within their lives.
However, the current lockdown cannot continue indefinitely, and there will eventually come a day when Taiwan will have to open up again.
The nation has been lulled into a sense of security about having thus far kept the worst of the pandemic at bay, and there is a danger that Taiwanese might have let their guard down as a consequence.
During the CECC news conference on Sunday last week, a reporter asked the center to confirm whether a research team from Stanford University was seeking to work with Taiwan on testing a protocol for safe international travel during the pandemic.
There has also been talk of some countries forming “pandemic travel bubbles” and air corridors between themselves.
These developments suggest that reopening borders is an unavoidable trend, but questions remain over when, how, to what degree and with whom this reopening is to occur.
In Taiwan, people cannot rest on the laurels of their own pandemic response success.
It is good that the daily CECC news conferences keep everyone up to speed on the number of new confirmed cases and deaths, but Taiwanese cannot close themselves off to what is happening in other countries.
Since Taiwan cannot avoid reopening its borders, it is important that the public has access to open and transparent information, in real time, so that they can prepare to re-engage with the world.
The set routine for the center’s daily news conferences is to begin by reporting the latest domestic developments.
However, talk of the imminent reopening of borders is largely omitted — perhaps because it would cause an increased sense of unease within the populace that would not be conducive to restoring the fragile economy.
The news conferences should include updates on the pandemic in other countries, as well as major medical and public health discoveries.
Naturally, the focus of these overseas updates should start with news of the nations that Taiwanese regularly travel to and from. These countries can be easily identified from information readily available in annual immigration statistics, and the ones most important to Taiwan should be prioritized in the reports.
One of the most important contributions that the CECC has made during the pandemic — and perhaps one of the reasons that Taiwanese are so proud of how the nation has handled the situation thus far — is the transparent and prompt transmission of information about the pandemic, and how this has bred trust and reduced anxiety.
If the public are to be confident in the future reopening of Taiwan’s borders, they need to start by encouraging it to take an interest in what is happening elsewhere in the world.
Chang Yueh-han is an adjunct assistant professor in Shih Hsin University’s department of journalism.
Translated by Paul Cooper
An article on the Nature magazine Web site reports that 22 scientists last month wrote to the daily Dagens Nyheter criticizing Sweden’s no-lockdown response to COVID-19. However, evidence-based analysis shows that a lockdown is not a one-size-fits-all strategy and Sweden is showing the world a sustainable way for everybody to fearlessly live with the virus, which is an inevitable situation that everyone must face and accept for a while. The biggest myth about lockdowns is that they are the only solution when an epidemic worsens. A lockdown is a measure to cordon off a seriously affected area so that people in
EDITORIAL CARTOON
US President Donald Trump’s administration is carrying out a new US campaign to support Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO, but this diplomatic effort lacks a critical counter to China’s “Big Lie” about its representation of Taiwan at the UN. As the US Congress has urged for many years, strong US leadership to support Taiwan in international organizations is long overdue. The US and other countries are praising the democratic “Taiwan model” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the global interests of truth and transparency. The campaign is commendable. Even US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo publicly called for Taiwan’s inclusion in
On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) spoke during the opening ceremony of this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA). For the first time in the assembly’s history, attendees, including Xi, had to dial in virtually. Xi made no acknowledgement of the Chinese government’s role in causing the COVID-19 pandemic, nor was there any meaningful apology. Instead, he painted China as a benign force for good and a friend to all nations. Except Taiwan, of course. The address was a reheated version of the speech Xi gave at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Xi again attempted to step into the