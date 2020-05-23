To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords are reducing rents everywhere except in cultural and creative parks. In Taiwan, bookstores are a sunset industry and a hundred of them have closed, but this is not the case in South Korea. The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has helped establish Paju Book City. About a 40-minute drive from Seoul, it is the world’s largest publication industrial park, and has attracted more than 300 companies employing 10,000 people. In Taiwan, all that has been done to encourage publishing is to rent Huashan 1914 Creative Park to Yuan-Liou Publishing Co. Huashan is
Today marks the one-year anniversary since same-sex marriage was legalized in Taiwan. Many people vividly recall the jubilant images splashed across global news outlets and social media pages when, on this day last year, the Legislative Yuan approved the legalization bill. Countless LGBTI activists, civil society groups and allies worked tirelessly for many years to change hearts and minds, hold the government accountable, democratize intimacy, and legally transform sexual citizenship in Taiwan. More than 3,500 same-sex couples have married since registration was opened on May 24 last year. What democracy and the rule of law has enabled Taiwanese society to
With my editors’ forbearance, I am going to step away from today’s messy politics and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead I would like to share some personal reflections on some of Taiwan’s perhaps less appreciated wonders: its marvelous mountains. The island is graced with a chain of peaks stretching north to south, with some 100+ rising above 3,000 meters (roughly 10,000 feet). The crown jewel is Jade Mountain (Yu Shan, 玉山), that tops out at just under 4,000 meters (roughly 13,000 feet). A little known fact: the Japanese code name for their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in December, 1941,
Hours after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) on Friday confirmed it plans to build a 5-nanometer chip factory in Arizona, with mass production expected to begin in 2024, the US government announced new export restrictions to stop foreign semiconductor manufacturers who rely on US software and technology from shipping products to Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co without first obtaining a license from US authorities. Analysts have said that the new restrictions could enable the US to block the sale of TSMC semiconductors for Huawei’s HiSilicon Technologies Co unit, which designs chips for the Chinese company, potentially affecting its smartphone launches