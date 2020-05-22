China’s prevention of Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly (WHA), the WHO and other UN specialized institutions is misleading the world.
China always asserts that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 established the so-called “one China principle,” in which Taiwan is a province of China. This is fake information that is part of China’s grand external propaganda strategy.
Resolution 2758 made clear that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is the sole legitimate representative of China at the UN and its specialized institutions.
However, there is not a single word related to Taiwan in the resolution, no mention of the phrase “Taiwan is a province of China.”
China’s unilateral assertion, known as the “one China principle,” is nothing but an expansionist view aiming at grabbing strategic territory — Taiwan — and it is not the UN’s official position.
In 2007, the US delivered a “nine-point demarche,” sometimes also referred to as the “Non-Paper on the Status of Taiwan,” following an incorrect statement made by then-UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.
In the fifth and sixth points of the demarche, the US clearly stated: “The United States has become aware that the UN has promulgated documents asserting that the United Nations considers ‘Taiwan for all purposes to be an integral part of the PRC.’ While this assertion is consistent with the Chinese position, it is not universally held by UN member states, including the United States,” and “The United States noted that the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 adopted on 25 October 1971 does not establish that Taiwan is a province of the PRC.”
China has a legitimate right to protect its membership in the UN and its institutions, if Taiwan, a democratic country with a popularly elected government, challenges it as such. By the same token, China has no legal evidence to claim in the UN and its institutions that “Taiwan is a province of China.”
China’s representation in the UN and the status of Taiwan are parallel issues — the former was settled in 1971, while the latter is still pending.
Furthermore, if UN Resolution 2758 did not establish that “Taiwan is a province of China,” who gives the UN secretary-general and the heads of its specialized institutions the power to set a political rule that coincides with China’s position?
The practice of the UN’s specialized institutions to introduce this “Positive Consensus rule” over Taiwan is ultra vires (beyond the powers) — an act that requires legal authority, but is done without it — while the UN General Assembly requires majority decisions in a matter as critical as accepting a new member.
I would like to know who is giving the directors-general of the UN specialized institutions powers that are greater than that of the UN General Assembly?
HoonTing is a political commentator.
To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords are reducing rents everywhere except in cultural and creative parks. In Taiwan, bookstores are a sunset industry and a hundred of them have closed, but this is not the case in South Korea. The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has helped establish Paju Book City. About a 40-minute drive from Seoul, it is the world’s largest publication industrial park, and has attracted more than 300 companies employing 10,000 people. In Taiwan, all that has been done to encourage publishing is to rent Huashan 1914 Creative Park to Yuan-Liou Publishing Co. Huashan is
Today marks the one-year anniversary since same-sex marriage was legalized in Taiwan. Many people vividly recall the jubilant images splashed across global news outlets and social media pages when, on this day last year, the Legislative Yuan approved the legalization bill. Countless LGBTI activists, civil society groups and allies worked tirelessly for many years to change hearts and minds, hold the government accountable, democratize intimacy, and legally transform sexual citizenship in Taiwan. More than 3,500 same-sex couples have married since registration was opened on May 24 last year. What democracy and the rule of law has enabled Taiwanese society to
Taiwan has reported no new domestic COVID-19 cases over the past month. This success should be attributed to the government, which has done a great job, and the efforts made by the public. To keep the success going, the nation must work harder to block disease prevention loopholes ahead of time. The upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims in the nation, is a potential hurdle that Taiwan must be aware of. The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan started on April 20. Media coverage of the traditional event this year,
With my editors’ forbearance, I am going to step away from today’s messy politics and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead I would like to share some personal reflections on some of Taiwan’s perhaps less appreciated wonders: its marvelous mountains. The island is graced with a chain of peaks stretching north to south, with some 100+ rising above 3,000 meters (roughly 10,000 feet). The crown jewel is Jade Mountain (Yu Shan, 玉山), that tops out at just under 4,000 meters (roughly 13,000 feet). A little known fact: the Japanese code name for their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in December, 1941,