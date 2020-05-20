Opportunity knocks for new leader

Former British prime minister Winston Churchill famously said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” The COVID-19 pandemic presents Taiwan with an exceptional opportunity to find a new wave on which to catapult its economy, while helping protect the world from this and future pandemics. The opportunity refers to making Taiwan a global leader in pandemic control. The challenges to reaching this goal are significant, but Taiwan is in an excellent position to pursue this rare opening and the rewards could be substantial. Most of the world is preoccupied with managing the pandemic and planning for likely outbreak resurgences. Across the

By William Reinfeld