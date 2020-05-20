While the world observed the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Sunday was even more meaningful to Taiwan, as it was the first anniversary of the nation’s legalization of same-sex marriage. Humanity has come a long way since the WHO removed homosexuality from its list of mental disorders 30 years ago on Sunday, and Taiwan is at the forefront of the LGBTQ rights movement in Asia, but there is still a way to go.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday expressed support for the issue, highlighting a “small change” to the Presidential Office’s Web site that means newlyweds applying for an automated congratulatory letter no longer have to choose from gender-specific titles. It was a sweet, but mostly symbolic gesture toward the inclusive society that the government has championed, and Tsai acknowledged that there are many government measures that still need to be adjusted.
LGBTQ groups are still fighting a number of issues such as transnational marriage and adoption, both of which should be addressed soon, as they are indicators that same-sex couples do not enjoy the same rights as their heterosexual counterparts.
Meanwhile, there is also much work to do on the social acceptance of LGBTQ people. Groups opposed to same-sex marriage have long warned that legalizing same-sex unions would lead to the collapse of the traditional family structure and values, and they continued their campaign in the lead-up to January’s legislative elections to dissuade people from voting for candidates who support same-sex marriage. From “we will all die without descendants” to “stop teaching our children to be homosexual,” these groups continue to repeat the same tired slogans and show no sign of going away any time soon.
It is also too early to celebrate that 93 percent of respondents to a poll released on Friday last week by the Equal Love Taiwan coalition said that they have not been affected by the legalization of same-sex marriage, with only 3.7 percent citing negative effects. It is easy to turn a blind eye and ignore the issue on a personal level, but Taiwanese society focuses much less on the individual than Western societies.
When it comes to legalization’s effects on society, 30 percent of respondents said that legalization has created a negative effect, demonstrating the continued social stigma against LGBTQ groups.
One of the biggest issues LGBTQ people face is coming out — many said before legalization that they could not get married because they were afraid of revealing their sexuality to their parents. On this front, the survey showed that 65 percent could accept a family member, classmate or coworker being homosexual — but when it comes to their own children, this number drops to 49.3 percent.
Another survey released earlier this month by LGBTQ groups showed that only 30 percent of respondents would come out to coworkers in higher positions due to worries about workplace bullying or losing opportunities for advancement.
On the bright side, the number of people who are open about their sexuality in the workplace grew from 27 to 38 percent, while “discriminatory work environment” has since 2016 dropped from the top factor of work stress for LGBTQ people to third.
The results feel like a mixed bag, but progress takes time and education, an area that has also improved — after a majority voted against LGBTQ education in elementary and junior-high schools in 2018, 53 percent of respondents, particularly those aged 30 to 49, in the Equal Love Taiwan survey said that they would not mind if their child learned about such issues.
Year one is just the beginning. As Tsai has said: “We have allowed more people to have happiness,” and Taiwanese society should not stop there.
Last month, the New York Times published two articles on the termination of Peace Corps programs, but failed to mention the Fulbright Program, a cultural exchange initiative that is also managed by the US government. The Fulbright Program, like the Peace Corps, in March terminated all grants worldwide in the wake of COVID-19. Unlike Peace Corps volunteers, repatriated Fulbright grantees do not get assistance with self-quarantine upon return, guaranteed health coverage for two months, preference for federal jobs or significant financial compensation. As a Fulbright English teaching assistant in Taiwan then, all I knew was that Fulbright would pay for
With Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) June 6 recall vote less than a month away, he appears to be holding fast to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) strategy of keeping the issue as low-key as possible, as if not mentioning it will dampen Kaohsiung voters’ likelihood of turning out on the day. Chiang’s strategy can perhaps be summed up in his advice to pro-Han organizers (“do not mobilize”) and pro-Han voters (“do not turn out”). Up until this point, and certainly before the vote was officially confirmed by the Central Election Commission, Han putting his nose to the grindstone
To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords are reducing rents everywhere except in cultural and creative parks. In Taiwan, bookstores are a sunset industry and a hundred of them have closed, but this is not the case in South Korea. The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has helped establish Paju Book City. About a 40-minute drive from Seoul, it is the world’s largest publication industrial park, and has attracted more than 300 companies employing 10,000 people. In Taiwan, all that has been done to encourage publishing is to rent Huashan 1914 Creative Park to Yuan-Liou Publishing Co. Huashan is
Former British prime minister Winston Churchill famously said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” The COVID-19 pandemic presents Taiwan with an exceptional opportunity to find a new wave on which to catapult its economy, while helping protect the world from this and future pandemics. The opportunity refers to making Taiwan a global leader in pandemic control. The challenges to reaching this goal are significant, but Taiwan is in an excellent position to pursue this rare opening and the rewards could be substantial. Most of the world is preoccupied with managing the pandemic and planning for likely outbreak resurgences. Across the