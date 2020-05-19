View of virus from abroad
As a long-time (40-plus years) visitor to Taiwan, I have watched with interest the vast differences between the way that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and US President Donald Trump have managed (or, in Trump’s case, mismanaged) the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the earliest days, Tsai has deferred to the true experts in healthcare and emergency management to analyze and inform the public of ongoing events. On the other hand, Trump has allowed his massive ego to interfere with — and frequently contradict — studied and educated assessments by those who are knowledgeable.
My wife’s daily telephone conversations with her sister in Taipei also assure us that the citizens of Taiwan — thanks to being provided consistent and correct information by these experts — are acting responsibly and, as a result, are contributing to the consistent reduction in new COVID-19 cases.
Taiwan is and always has been to me, as a “wish I lived there permanently” observer from afar, a paragon of how to do things right. To use one of my favorite phrases: “Keep on keeping on!”
Kirk Hazlett
Tampa, Florida
Last month, the New York Times published two articles on the termination of Peace Corps programs, but failed to mention the Fulbright Program, a cultural exchange initiative that is also managed by the US government. The Fulbright Program, like the Peace Corps, in March terminated all grants worldwide in the wake of COVID-19. Unlike Peace Corps volunteers, repatriated Fulbright grantees do not get assistance with self-quarantine upon return, guaranteed health coverage for two months, preference for federal jobs or significant financial compensation. As a Fulbright English teaching assistant in Taiwan then, all I knew was that Fulbright would pay for
Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Chao Ming-wei (招名威) told a news conference in Taipei on Monday that the institute had forced him to apologize to a class after a Chinese student complained about remarks he made on the origin of COVID-19 and for saying that he was from the “Republic of China [ROC], Taiwan.” If there were nothing more to it, it would be a total travesty that warrants a serious investigation of the university, as self-censorship, especially on campus, has no place in a free and democratic society — even more so when it is out of fear of
With Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) June 6 recall vote less than a month away, he appears to be holding fast to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) strategy of keeping the issue as low-key as possible, as if not mentioning it will dampen Kaohsiung voters’ likelihood of turning out on the day. Chiang’s strategy can perhaps be summed up in his advice to pro-Han organizers (“do not mobilize”) and pro-Han voters (“do not turn out”). Up until this point, and certainly before the vote was officially confirmed by the Central Election Commission, Han putting his nose to the grindstone
Former British prime minister Winston Churchill famously said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” The COVID-19 pandemic presents Taiwan with an exceptional opportunity to find a new wave on which to catapult its economy, while helping protect the world from this and future pandemics. The opportunity refers to making Taiwan a global leader in pandemic control. The challenges to reaching this goal are significant, but Taiwan is in an excellent position to pursue this rare opening and the rewards could be substantial. Most of the world is preoccupied with managing the pandemic and planning for likely outbreak resurgences. Across the