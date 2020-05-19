[ LETTER ]

View of virus from abroad

As a long-time (40-plus years) visitor to Taiwan, I have watched with interest the vast differences between the way that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and US President Donald Trump have managed (or, in Trump’s case, mismanaged) the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the earliest days, Tsai has deferred to the true experts in healthcare and emergency management to analyze and inform the public of ongoing events. On the other hand, Trump has allowed his massive ego to interfere with — and frequently contradict — studied and educated assessments by those who are knowledgeable.

My wife’s daily telephone conversations with her sister in Taipei also assure us that the citizens of Taiwan — thanks to being provided consistent and correct information by these experts — are acting responsibly and, as a result, are contributing to the consistent reduction in new COVID-19 cases.

Taiwan is and always has been to me, as a “wish I lived there permanently” observer from afar, a paragon of how to do things right. To use one of my favorite phrases: “Keep on keeping on!”

Kirk Hazlett

Tampa, Florida