[ LETTER ]

School lunches

About 100 parents of students at Laicuo Elementary School in Taichung have complained about a campaign initiated by the school’s teachers’ association opposing a requirement that teachers eat lunch together with students from the lower grades. Parents say that this ignores students’ rights.

The president of the school’s parents’ association has criticized duty teachers for not even wanting to spend 40 minutes to have lunch with students, despite receiving an on-duty fee of NT$3,000, and has asked the city’s Education Bureau to intervene.

As a junior-high school teacher, this brings two things to mind.

There is nothing in the Teachers’ Act (教師法) explicitly requiring teachers to have lunch with students.

However, as parents point out, duty teachers receive an on-duty fee, so while they are at school, they should fulfill all their responsibilities.

The question is if the responsibilities of a duty teacher include having lunch with students every day.

South Korea’s approach is a good point of reference. In every school, there is a nutritionist to monitor food and health, and teachers take their class to the school canteen.

Food is served by seniors living in the neighborhood, who are paid for one or two hours of work. This diminishes the burden on schools during lunch, and it also promotes contact between children and seniors.

There is also kitchen staff constantly moving between tables, overseeing the situation, cleaning up spilled food and so on.

In this way, lunch is not only about feeding students, but it also promotes a sense of community.

Finally, if the government intends to implement a rule that students in lower grades should eat lunch at school, they should provide a complete set of accompanying measures, and not just issue an official document, which would only create division among teachers.

Chao Nan-hsing

Taipei