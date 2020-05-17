[ LETTER ]

Thank you, Taiwan

Dear President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan and Taiwanese friends,

I am a visiting fellow at National Taiwan University, and I am pleased to stay here and see how well Taiwan and the government are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

When I arrived in Taiwan in late January, before the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic, almost everyone here was already wearing masks in public places, and their temperatures were being checked at the entrances of public buildings to prevent the spread of the virus. I was amazed by their attitude, and that they were working to protect themselves seriously at such an early stage.

What made it possible, especially being able to wear masks, was the government’s response to COVID-19 prevention. It immediately established the Central Epidemic Command Center before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, prohibited the export of masks and managed the distribution of masks.

As a result, everybody, including foreigners like me, has been able to obtain masks. This contributed to protecting not only the public from the disease, but also people psychologically. Currently, wearing masks on public transportation is mandatory. This policy would not have been possible if the government could not have provided masks.

Taiwan’s borders have been closed, and people who enter the nation must enter quarantine for 14 days. However, the government compensates them for doing so. There is a penalty for breaking the regulation. This is well considered for people who are in Taiwan and those who have just arrived.

Meanwhile, the government always provides information regarding the COVID-19 situation. Thus, openness and transparency have clearly been maintained.

These factors have made people trust the government. I personally feel safe to be here, and I also believe that if I have a problem, Taiwan would help me.

I have seen many countries — including my own, Japan — as I have done most of my education abroad, and I would say that Taiwan’s work to cope with this difficult pandemic situation has been the most successful so far.

As my country is in favor of Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), I also support this. Taiwan’s policies and experiences regarding COVID-19 would contribute to the world’s health and bring many benefits. It is needed for the places in the world where people are suffering from COVID-19. I believe that Taiwan would make an important contribution to the WHA if it could participate.

It is a great honor to write this letter if I am able to contribute and encourage Taiwan.

Aki Iida

Taipei