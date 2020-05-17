Thank you, Taiwan
Dear President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan and Taiwanese friends,
I am a visiting fellow at National Taiwan University, and I am pleased to stay here and see how well Taiwan and the government are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
When I arrived in Taiwan in late January, before the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic, almost everyone here was already wearing masks in public places, and their temperatures were being checked at the entrances of public buildings to prevent the spread of the virus. I was amazed by their attitude, and that they were working to protect themselves seriously at such an early stage.
What made it possible, especially being able to wear masks, was the government’s response to COVID-19 prevention. It immediately established the Central Epidemic Command Center before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, prohibited the export of masks and managed the distribution of masks.
As a result, everybody, including foreigners like me, has been able to obtain masks. This contributed to protecting not only the public from the disease, but also people psychologically. Currently, wearing masks on public transportation is mandatory. This policy would not have been possible if the government could not have provided masks.
Taiwan’s borders have been closed, and people who enter the nation must enter quarantine for 14 days. However, the government compensates them for doing so. There is a penalty for breaking the regulation. This is well considered for people who are in Taiwan and those who have just arrived.
Meanwhile, the government always provides information regarding the COVID-19 situation. Thus, openness and transparency have clearly been maintained.
These factors have made people trust the government. I personally feel safe to be here, and I also believe that if I have a problem, Taiwan would help me.
I have seen many countries — including my own, Japan — as I have done most of my education abroad, and I would say that Taiwan’s work to cope with this difficult pandemic situation has been the most successful so far.
As my country is in favor of Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), I also support this. Taiwan’s policies and experiences regarding COVID-19 would contribute to the world’s health and bring many benefits. It is needed for the places in the world where people are suffering from COVID-19. I believe that Taiwan would make an important contribution to the WHA if it could participate.
It is a great honor to write this letter if I am able to contribute and encourage Taiwan.
Aki Iida
Taipei
It is a risky bet for US President Donald Trump's administration to push for building advanced semiconductor factories in the US due to growing fears about the US' heavy reliance on Asia for chip supply and potential disruptions from uncontrollable factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The US government is in discussions with chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), to build new fabs in the US to create a self-sufficiency in chips, the latest in a slew of Trump's renewed "Make in the US" efforts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
I shall begin this historical meditation on the late US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles by sympathizing with the current Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo. Secretary Pompeo is, according to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the "enemy of humankind," a "highly venomous" diplomat, a "super-spreader" of "political viruses," and a "rumor monger" with a "dark mind." I tried to track down all these quotes from an over-caffeinated analysis in The Washington Post last week, but gave up. I suppose they are more or less accurate.
Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Chao Ming-wei (招名威) told a news conference in Taipei on Monday that the institute had forced him to apologize to a class after a Chinese student complained about remarks he made on the origin of COVID-19 and for saying that he was from the "Republic of China [ROC], Taiwan."