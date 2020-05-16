EDITORIAL: Taiwan and Interpol need each other

A 35-year-old Spanish fugitive who went into hiding in Taiwan six years ago was deported after Interpol requested help from Taiwanese police, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been trying for years to join Interpol, even as an observer, and every request has been rejected. However, this deportation proves not only how Taiwan can help the organization, but also how joining Interpol is important for Taiwan to protect itself, as it is unlikely that the authorities would have allowed a suspect in a kidnapping and sexual assault case in Italy into the nation had they been aware of