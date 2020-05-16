Help Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

By Sunny Young





Taiwan has reported no new domestic COVID-19 cases over the past month. This success should be attributed to the government, which has done a great job, and the efforts made by the public. To keep the success going, the nation must work harder to block disease prevention loopholes ahead of time.

The upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims in the nation, is a potential hurdle that Taiwan must be aware of.

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan started on April 20. Media coverage of the traditional event this year, during which many Muslims in Pakistan gathered to pray and failed to maintain social distancing, is deeply worrying public health experts worldwide.

There are about 210,000 Taiwanese Muslims and Muslim migrant workers in the nation. The sheer number demands attention and assistance to be provided from all sectors to avoid inappropriate gatherings, which pose a threat to the nation’s disease prevention efforts.

During Ramadan, Muslims congregate for prayers and also abstain from food and drink during the day. The tens of thousands of Muslim migrant workers in Taiwan are less likely to hold collective prayer events during the month, as they have to continue working as usual. Eid al-Fitr, which ends the month-long fast, this year is expected to be on May 24 and is highly anticipated by Muslims.

In previous years, Muslim migrant workers gathered in the main hall at Taipei Railway Station and many other places in central and southern Taiwan to celebrate. Given concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the government and the Chinese Muslim Association should take action to host safer celebration events and activities to minimize infection risk and guarantee the health and safety of participants, their families and their workplaces.

Over the past decades, Muslim migrant workers in Taiwan celebrated the annual Eid al-Fitr by arranging events on their own. Due to the special circumstances this year, perhaps self-organized gatherings could become a loophole in disease prevention efforts.

Due to the pandemic, the Taiwan Railways Administration has banned mass gatherings and sitting on the ground in the station hall.

The government should take note that migrant workers have no place to spend the festival, and help arrange a safe place to gather during the pandemic. That way, the government could show its concern for minority groups, and migrant workers would be able to remain healthy.

For many years, the association has not participated in organizing festivities, and migrant workers have had no choice but to make do with simple resources. This shows that Taiwan — which prides itself on its hospitality and generosity — has been negligent in providing assistance and concern for them.

Over the past several years, I have considered asking the Taipei City Government to offer to hold Eid al-Fitr events at the Taipei Arena. Due to the pandemic, the idea is not feasible, as that is an indoor facility. However, the Taipei Municipal Stadium next door is also a nice location, as it is an open-air venue with a field and covered seats.

With proper planning, Muslim migrant workers could gather there for their celebration, while wearing masks and observing social distancing. The government could also use this as an opportunity to promote disease prevention measures and provide labor law-related consulting services.

The Central Epidemic Command Center should call on the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the association to arrange a venue and map out a few hundred smaller areas for gatherings. The association could also invite the Muslim clerics to lead the event by guiding the crowd to disperse in smaller groups and pray toward Mecca.

The labor ministry should take charge and coordinate proper locations in northern, central and southern Taiwan for Muslim migrant workers to celebrate the annual festival, allowing them to enjoy the gathering in safe venues and with better hygienic conditions and regulations.

If such events are held separately without coordination, people could forget to maintain social distancing protocols, which could have a negative effect on disease prevention.

Sunny Young is a former director of Chinese Television System’s News Reporting Center.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming