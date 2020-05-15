COVID-19 is clarifying the climate challenge

The pandemic, exacerbating global inequalities and political instabilities, will effect the response to global warming

By Olivia Macharis and Nadim Farajalla





The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the fragility of the world order. Governments have sought to limit the spread of the virus through lockdowns and travel restrictions which have stalled economies and created a global recession. Poorer countries, lacking the resources and resilience to mitigate the pandemic, will be hit hardest. Like climate change, COVID-19 will exacerbate global inequalities.

That parallel offers valuable lessons. As with shifting weather patterns and loss of intact ecosystems and biodiversity, COVID-19 is a threat multiplier. Just as policymakers address short-term effects of greenhouse gases and fossil fuels, governments have scrambled to address the immediate health and economic consequences of the virus, while overlooking broader security risks. And yet, as with climate change, ignoring the sociopolitical dimensions of the crisis leads to increased instability, extremism, migration, and outbreaks of new or recurring epidemics.

The spread of COVID-19 will affect sections of society most vulnerable to climate change. Disadvantaged populations face higher health risks because of a lack of access to adequate water, sanitation and health facilities. The poor, the homeless or the displaced often lack the ability to self-isolate in absence of suitable homes, job security or a social safety net.

In the US, for instance, death rates have been disproportionately high among African Americans, a reflection of longstanding structural inequalities.

The effect of COVID-19 on food security is also similar to that of climate change. Disenfranchised communities suffer more from the consequences of disruptions to supply chains and tightening international trade. The livelihoods of small-scale farmers, pastoralists and fishers are adversely affected as well, while small and medium-size enterprises might be forced into bankruptcy or closure, driving low-income and middle-class citizens into poverty.

The ominous consequences do not stop there. As with climate change, the pandemic’s destruction of livelihoods will reduce the opportunity costs of violence, or might even create economic incentives to join armed groups, heightening the risk of conflict. The potential for violence is especially high in fragile political systems, in communities that have a history of conflict and among the politically marginalized.

Governments’ inadequate or irresponsible handling of the COVID-19 crisis, of which Brazil and Nicaragua offer textbook examples, will strain relations with citizens and lead to increased public concern and dissatisfaction. It would not be surprising for tensions to culminate in civil unrest on a broader level, given the number of countries where food and water shortages, triggered by the states’ failure to adapt to climate-related setbacks, have fueled social upheaval.

There is also a serious risk that official mismanagement of the public-health crisis will marginalize populations even more and increase tensions along geographical, ethnic or sectarian lines.

Likewise, people nursing grievances against their governments might exploit the pandemic to undermine the state’s authority. In the Lake Chad region, devastating droughts and a lack of government relief led to increased radicalization and recruitment efforts by Boko Haram and other militant groups.

The same mechanism contributed to the rise of the Islamic State group in northern Iraq and Syria, and, as with climate change, political elites aiming to mobilize support or conceal shortcomings can manipulate the crisis by scapegoating, which might cause more severe forms of violence.

In Algeria, the government has exploited the health crisis to suppress the opposition, while nationalist politicians in the US and Europe have blamed migrants and foreigners for the spread of the virus, fueling stigmatization, discrimination and racist attacks.

Indeed, many have noted the risk that the crisis might provoke a profound backlash against refugees. With camps for internally displaced persons particularly susceptible to outbreaks of contagious diseases, new inflows of people fleeing conflict or the effects of climate change might face stiffer resistance from authorities and local communities. At the Greek-Turkish border, security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at refugees, demonstrating the lengths to which national governments will go to repel asylum seekers and migrants.

The COVID-19 pandemic has confronted the world with a test which it seems to be failing. Cooperation and inclusive approaches to addressing the multifaceted consequences of the crisis have been lacking.

Policymakers can not only focus on containing the pandemic, but must also invest in the future. That includes pursuing rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes to limit global warming, and strengthen a collective response to the threats it poses.

The world might now be more receptive to such reforms. While the COVID-19 pandemic might eventually be subjugated by means of social distancing, new anti-viral drugs and potentially a vaccine, climate change presents an even larger existential threat, as there is not a defined treatment or lifespan.

There might be a reset button for the post-pandemic global economy, but there is none for the planet on which it depends.

Olivia Macharis is a researcher at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut. Nadim Farajalla is program director of the institute’s Climate Change and Environment Program.

Copyright: Project Syndicate