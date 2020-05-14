[ LETTER ]

Police must learn a lesson

After seeing a video of an incident on April 19, when a group of hooligans arrived in front of Gongjheng (公正) Police Station of Yunlin County’s Douliou (斗六) Police Precinct and beat people up, despite the presence of one or more police officers, some media outlets mocked the police as being like inflatable plastic dummies for their inadequate attempt to enforce the law.

The precinct said that it was thanks to an officer who fired a warning shot that the suspects fled the scene.

However, the Yunlin County Police Bureau took a different view, saying that police personnel had not been effectively deployed and gave precinct Director Fu Chi-chiang (符基強) two demerits.

Bureau Commissioner Yen Wan-sheng (顏旺盛) asked to be punished to calm the storm of discontent over the incident.

In a bureaucratic environment, the truth can be turned on its head and officials assume that everyone will take their word for it.

However, a video recorded by a bystander tells a different story. It shows that the fight broke out because of a dispute about money. As it happened early in the morning, there were not enough officers on duty. The fight thus became an emergency in which the officer had no choice but to fire a warning shot, after which the hooligans drove off in a leisurely manner.

The scenes shown in the video run contrary to the precinct’s version of events.

A police station is supposed to be a base for local law enforcement. It is responsible for safeguarding security and order within its jurisdiction. On this occasion, the weaker side in the brawl went to the police station to report the incident and seek protection, but police failed to fulfill their duty. This failure allowed the other group of hooligans, wearing bulletproof vests and brandishing various weapons, including samurai swords and billhooks, to chase and beat the people who had gone to report to the police.

It is outrageous that such a thing could happen right outside a police station.

According to the regulations concerning the conduct of police duties, if a large number of people gather in front of a police station and cause an illegal disturbance, and police are clearly in a disadvantaged position, the station should promptly report the situation via the command system and request reinforcements, upon which the superior police unit would dispatch on-call or reserve police officers to the scene of the incident so that they can outnumber and defeat the criminals.

The conduct of police duties is governed by institutionally and professionally developed norms. According to the law, police should arrest suspects if they become violent.

However, on this occasion, police failed to firmly enforce the law, thus allowing the hooligans to ride roughshod over state authority.

Following the incident, the precinct initially tried to whitewash its failure, claiming that police had acted meritoriously. Its motives for doing so are dubious.

As a police officer, I found it very frustrating to see how police tried and failed to enforce the law on this occasion. Negative comments have been circulating on internal police networks, with many saying that the incident has trashed the police’s dignity and image.

The precinct’s handling of the situation marks a failure of their professional abilities, as well as a malfunction of the command system. We need to draw lessons from the handling of this incident and its unfortunate results.

Chih Wen-kuang

New Taipei City