EDITORIAL: Han needs to change tack

With Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) June 6 recall vote less than a month away, he appears to be holding fast to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) strategy of keeping the issue as low-key as possible, as if not mentioning it will dampen Kaohsiung voters’ likelihood of turning out on the day.

Chiang’s strategy can perhaps be summed up in his advice to pro-Han organizers (“do not mobilize”) and pro-Han voters (“do not turn out”).

Up until this point, and certainly before the vote was officially confirmed by the Central Election Commission, Han putting his nose to the grindstone and playing the exemplary mayor was indeed the right strategy. Polls on voter intention — for willingness to vote and whether they intend to vote yes or no to recall — make for pretty grim reading for the mayor and his supporters.

It might now be time to change tack. While caution has been a good idea thus far, his current course does not appear to be working, and it is certainly not allowing him to play to his strengths. Han might also be advised not to assume Chiang has his best interests in mind.

In short, Han would have to change his approach if he is to avoid the ignominy of being the first mayor in Taiwan to be recalled.

Some KMT members are getting jittery about losing Kaohsiung, and would like to see party heavyweights, such as Chiang or former New Taipei City mayor and ex-KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), stand in the by-election that a successful recall would necessitate.

This raises the question of what it is exactly about Han that has angered the Kaohsiung electorate. Is it the distraction of other commitments — such as his presidential campaign — the incompetence, the broken election promises, or the failed experiment of voting in a relative newbie and a maverick?

If the first, then Chiang would unlikely win a by-election; he has his work cut out for him reforming the party. If Kaohsiung voters would prefer tried-and-tested, competent politicians, then Chiang or Chu might well do.

However, Han won the mayoral election in 2018 on the strength of his charisma, his ability to enthuse a crowd and his pretension of standing outside of the political establishment. Chu and Chiang would struggle with those, to a greater or lesser degree.

Other commentators have suggested that Chiang is content to see Han recalled as a way of hobbling a potential rival in next year’s party chairmanship race.

If true, this is one reason Han should stop following Chiang’s low-key strategy.

However, more pertinently, Han simply does not do low-key very well. He is at his best on stage with a microphone in his hand, playing to the crowd. It is true that the Kaohsiung electorate is wise to this side of Han and they have been hoodwinked before: Therein lies the risk.

However, this time around, it is not promises he should be making: it is signs of heartfelt contrition.

Attempts to use his control over local government machinery to suppress the vote would only breed resentment, and could well increase turnout of unsympathetic voters.

His studied avoidance of city council question-and-answer sessions does nothing to dissipate the impression of incompetence and disinterest in governing the city.

In his adherence to Chiang’s low-key policy, and in not directly addressing the recall, Han is shying away from the very thing that the electorate is frustrated at. He needs to be perceived to be acknowledging his missteps and the anger that they have caused, and apologizing for them.

He should be fighting for his political life, not just sitting in a corner and meekly hoping that people will forgive and forget.