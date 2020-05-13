Judicial reform only way forward

By Huang Yu-zhe 黃于哲





A sick patient needs a good doctor, while a sick society demands a good lawyer. Yet, only through good systemic judicial reform can we heal a sick nation. The better way to protect social security is to reform the system, rather than challenge rulings alone.

Over the past months, there were three spotlight criminal cases in Taiwan:

First, the minister of justice unexpectedly signed an order to carry out the execution of 53-year-old death row inmate Weng Jen-hsien (翁仁賢); second, the Council of Grand Justices upheld an earlier decision to sentence Wang Ching-yu (王景玉) to life in prison for beheading a four-year-old girl known as “Little Lightbulb” (小燈泡); third, the Chiayi District Court found a man surnamed Cheng (鄭) not guilty of murder in the slaying of Railway Police Bureau officer Lee Cheng-han (李承翰).

The cases have one thing in common: There were victims who unfortunately died in the tragedies, and there were perpetrators who were found mentally ill.

The third case sparked an explosion of public outrage, soul-searching and calls for better social protection measures.

There are three levels to tackling the issue:

First, to better address the three controversial verdicts, some of the 87 resolutions proposed by the National Congress on Judicial Reform must be implemented — the compulsory treatment and admission of, and crime prevention and rehabilitative measures for, mentally ill patients; the forensic psychiatric evaluation and second opinion of experts under the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法); the establishment of a National Commission on Forensic Science; the training, education and equipment of police officers when encountering criminal defendants with mental health conditions; and the protection and public participation of victims of crime.

Implementation of these measures are essential to fundamentally solving the problems.

The second level is to consider one of the most difficult dilemmas in the criminal justice system: How judges and medical experts should handle a suspect with mental health issues.

In the judgement of the railway police stabbing case, the judges explicitly and specifically laid out the fact-finding process, and the legal basis, interpretation and application of relevant laws. A medical expert submitted an expert opinion, accepted cross-examination and was willing to accept second opinions from his peers.

The prosecutors and the victims’ family are entitled to appeal the verdict. The media and the public have every reason to argue in a logical sense.

However, the judges, who showed professionalism, honesty and bravery, deserve our respect.

The priority for the government is to find a long-term measure to develop a stronger social safety net and public awareness about mental illnesses.

Amending the Criminal Code to increase penalties alone will not be an effective solution. Some lawmakers have even suggested that the aim of increasing penalties is to deter people from “faking a mental illness after committing a felony.”

Such reckless and groundless accusations insinuated that evidence was fabricated in the railway policeman case, which is not only an insult to the courageous judges and doctors, but an irresponsible and unacceptable attitude that increases the social stigma on people with mental health conditions.

The third level is that politicians should respect judicial independence.

A nation governed by the rule of law follows the principle of separation of powers.

Yet, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥), who hold executive power, were accused of interfering with judicial independence by expressing their support for the prosecutors who appealed the ruling.

These words, which seemed to heed public opinion, violated the separation of powers. On what grounds can we believe that the judges and prosecutors, facing enormous social and political pressure, would exercise their power in a second or third trial in an independent manner?

Some legal academics and the Judicial Reform Foundation censured the government, and called for a defense of the dignity of judicial independence.

In these turbulent times, reassuring the public is a top priority.

At this critical juncture, what the whole country needs is that the Democratic Progressive Party immediately starts to implement systemic and incremental judicial reform on all fronts that will effectively solve the problems. Implementing the 87 resolutions is the answer.

Huang Yu-zhe is an undergraduate studying political science at Soochow University and has been accepted to National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies.