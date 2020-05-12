On Monday, retired Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force major general Qiao Liang (喬良) issued an unexpected warning on Chinese social media app Weixin. Titled “The Taiwan problem cannot be solved with rashness and radicalism,” Qiao warned against “nationalism that could harm the country,” and specifically cautioned against voices advocating using the novel coronavirus as a “tactical window” to launch an attack on Taiwan. Some might be tempted to brush off Qiao’s post as just another bit of noise on Chinese social media. However, Qiao is not just any old retired PLA officer. A professor at the PLA National Defense
The Italian newspaper La Verita on April 8 reported that the Vatican was secretly arranging for Pope Francis to visit China and that Italy’s China-friendly government was promoting such a visit. Although the Holy See Press Office said that the report was devoid of any substance, it has inevitably attracted attention in view of China’s strenuous efforts in its overseas propaganda to shirk responsibility for the spread of COVID-19. Following February’s historic meeting in Munich, Germany, between the foreign ministers of the Holy See and China, the Vatican wishes to have further contacts. Beijing, for its part, sees this development as
On April 25, Tibetans celebrated the 31st birthday of the Panchen Lama. He was kidnapped by China in 1995 at the tender age of six — making him the youngest political prisoner in the world. The appointment of China to the Consultative Group of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is a harsh reminder to many victims of human rights violations, such as the Tibetans, of the uphill battle in their quest for justice and freedom. Ideally, the UNHRC is for the victims of human rights violations and holds the perpetrators accountable for their crimes. However, China’s appointment to the consultation group,
Will the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Kaohsiung City Government succeed in saving Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) from being recalled? If not, it will not be for want of trying. The initial sally was an attempt to have the recall motion declared invalid by the courts. That failed after the Taipei High Administrative Court on April 17 threw out attorney Yeh Ching-yuan’s (葉慶元) request for an injunction against the vote om June 6. The next ploy sought to shield Han from facing city councilors who supported the recall by postponing a May 20 question-and-answer session until after the vote —