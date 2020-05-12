Preparation paramount in case of second wave

By Lin Liang-yu and Chen Pau-chung 林亮瑜，陳保中





As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the world, Taiwan has managed to minimize community spread by contact tracing and quarantining those who might have been in contact with the virus as well as thanks to the active prevention efforts of all Taiwanese.

Compared with the lockdowns of cities and businesses in Europe and the US, life in general in Taiwan has continued as usual. The results of epidemic prevention measures have been outstanding, but as there is the risk that there might be a second wave, businesses must not relax: They must prepare for a new normal for disease prevention in the workplace.

There is no vaccine yet to prevent the new coronavirus. Remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine have been given a lot of attention lately, but they still remain at the test stage, and more tests are required to verify their effectiveness.

As long as vaccines, on which the biggest hopes have been pinned, remain at the early stages of human testing, the future looks gloomy.

The outbreaks in Europe and the US seem to be slowing somewhat and several countries are beginning preparations to slowly reopen businesses to save their declining economies.

However, as they do, people start moving around and contacts between people increase. There is also a risk that the number of imported cases could go up.

Based on Harvard University simulations, it is possible that COVID-19 will gain renewed strength in fall and winter. As one link in global mobility and economic activity, Taiwanese businesses and employers must prepare to meet the next epidemic wave.

Non-pharmaceutical intervention has always been key to infectious disease prevention. In the workplace, various administrative measures to maintain social distancing are an important addition to common personal protection measures and keeping a clean environment.

Faced with the possibility that a COVID-19 epidemic might soon return, organizations, workers and medical staff should consider differences in the level of virus exposure risk at different workplaces. They should initiate epidemic prevention strategies tailored to the situation at each workplace.

For example, low to medium-risk offices could adopt staggered working hours and teleworking to further lower the infection risk while keeping the businesses up and running.

In the City of London Guildhall, for example, the software and equipment required to allow staff to work from home had already been installed when the UK’s lockdown was announced, thus minimizing the impact on operations.

More than 20,000 medical staff, a high-risk group, have been infected globally. In addition to preparing the appropriate personal protective equipment, they also need to pay attention to the mental and physical burden caused by overwork.

The ratio of medical staff to patients is lower in Taiwan than the international standard, so more nursing staff needs to be added now, before there is another surge.

Living in the era of urbanization and globalization, people can expect epidemics to become a part of their daily lives. This is why it is so important that workplaces around the world — the main force behind the social economy — create a work environment and organizational culture that incorporate a flexible response to this situation.

This is necessary if people are to react quickly and minimize human and productivity losses next time a major epidemic hits.

Lin Liang-yu is a doctoral student at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Chen Pau-chung is president of the Taiwan Public Health Association.

Translated by Perry Svensson