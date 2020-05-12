Vaccine development system needed

By Su Ih-jen and Lee Min-shi 蘇益仁，李敏西





With the rate of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan having slowed to manageable levels, it is time that we turned our attention to the phased relaxation of epidemic controls, so that the economy can return to normal as quickly as possible.

With the Workers’ Day long weekend behind us, now is the time to test the waters by easing restrictions.

According to the most recent analysis of the virus’ mutation and global spread, it is possible that growth of the novel coronavirus would slow during the summer months in the northern hemisphere.

However, it is not expected to completely die out, particularly due to asymptomatic carriers of the virus. This means that the virus might stage a comeback during winter.

As Taiwan has implemented strict epidemic prevention controls to limit the virus’ spread within its borders, if there is a resurgence during the winter — with a low level of herd immunity within the population — developing an emergency vaccine for the disease becomes a top priority.

It normally takes at least two to three years to develop a vaccine and get it ready for market. Clearly, during an emergency situation such as we are faced with now, this is too slow.

This is why the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated a fast-track “green channel” for the issuance of emergency use authorizations (EUAs).

Under this streamlined process, once essential safety and efficacy criteria have been met, clinical trials can be conducted concurrently with mass production of a vaccine, reducing the time it takes to bring the vaccine to market.

There are more than 100 candidate vaccines in various stages of development worldwide, which raises the hope that a vaccine can be produced before the winter in sufficient quantities to protect frontline epidemic prevention workers and other medical staff.

At the time of writing, eight candidate vaccines were undergoing clinical trials. It is possible that one or more of these could be rapidly developed in time for winter and obtain an EUA from the FDA or similar authorizations by other national public health agencies.

However, once we reach this stage, many countries are likely to restrict exports of the vaccines produced by their domestic manufacturers.

Since Taiwan is not a member of the WHO, the government must rapidly assemble a “COVID-19 vaccine national team” to develop an emergency solution.

Taiwan has three domestic, privately run vaccine manufacturers and one state-owned manufacturer that occupies the leading position in the industry.

To produce an emergency vaccine, the government must make an inventory of existing production technology, production capacity and experience of these manufacturers.

The government must determine which manufacturing platforms are capable of mass producing a vaccine, and then provide financial assistance to vaccine manufacturers to complete test production by next month.

It should also carry out live animal virus tests to evaluate the efficacy of vaccines, while simultaneously starting clinical trials and mass production.

If the results of the clinical trials meet standards, the government should make emergency purchases to build up stocks, which would enable an emergency inoculation program if the virus returns over the winter.

The past few years have seen the emergence of a succession of infectious diseases. The US and European countries have provided financial assistance to support industry and non-profit organizations to develop vaccines.

Initially the assistance was mainly financial and there was a lack of active interaction, but more recently a public-private-partnership (PPP) model has been adopted, which greatly increases the efficiency of the development cycle.

Emergency vaccine development is full of uncertainty, while simultaneous mass production involves huge risks.

The government should adopt a PPP model and sign purchase and funding agreements with the private sector that staggers the release of funding or payment at predetermined stages.

This is the only way to compress the vaccine’s development timeline.

In the past, due to restrictions imposed by a pre-purchase model, state and private-sector manufactures were unable to codevelop vaccines.

It is vital that we cut through the red tape and bureaucracy and emulate the US and European model of vaccine development that provides advanced funding to codevelop vaccines.

While Taiwan’s domestic vaccine industry has made progress in recent years, its relatively small population and exposure to a succession of viral diseases from China mean that it is imperative that we establish a permanent structure for the emergency development and production of vaccines, and conduct a review of laws and regulations to enable this.

Out of this crisis, there is an opportunity to overhaul the nation’s vaccine industry: We must grab it with both hands.

Su Ih-jen is a distinguished professor in Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology’s biotechnology department. Lee Min-shi is a researcher.

Translated by Edward Jones