After accusing Taiwan of launching “personal attacks” and a “racist campaign” against him at a news conference on April 8, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus quickly stirred up another controversy over whether the WHO had ignored Taiwan’s warning at the end of last year about possible human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus. That dispute extended the battle of words between Tedros and Taiwan, with unexpected results. It turned into a “battle of unequals” initiated by Tedros, but his display lacked meticulous tactical thinking and effective strategic adjustments. Taiwan used this to its advantage by highlighting the effects of its epidemic prevention
EDITORIAL CARTOON
On Monday, retired Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force major general Qiao Liang (喬良) issued an unexpected warning on Chinese social media app Weixin. Titled “The Taiwan problem cannot be solved with rashness and radicalism,” Qiao warned against “nationalism that could harm the country,” and specifically cautioned against voices advocating using the novel coronavirus as a “tactical window” to launch an attack on Taiwan. Some might be tempted to brush off Qiao’s post as just another bit of noise on Chinese social media. However, Qiao is not just any old retired PLA officer. A professor at the PLA National Defense
The Italian newspaper La Verita on April 8 reported that the Vatican was secretly arranging for Pope Francis to visit China and that Italy’s China-friendly government was promoting such a visit. Although the Holy See Press Office said that the report was devoid of any substance, it has inevitably attracted attention in view of China’s strenuous efforts in its overseas propaganda to shirk responsibility for the spread of COVID-19. Following February’s historic meeting in Munich, Germany, between the foreign ministers of the Holy See and China, the Vatican wishes to have further contacts. Beijing, for its part, sees this development as